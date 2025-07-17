Gospel Minister, Nneji, Holds Concert July 20

‎Gospel minister, Lilian Nneji, will on July 20 hold a concert tagged Lilian Nneji Live in Concert.

‎

Speaking in a recent interview, she said the concert will be held at Solution Arena, Onipanu, Lagos.

‎

‎She revealed that the concert is like a dream coming to fulfilment or a prayer being answered.

‎

‎According to Nneji, “I have waited a very long time for God to give me the approval to gather people to co

me and praise his name in an atmosphere filled with unspeakable joy and also celebrate His grace and mercy over my life. I am glad He finally gave me the long awaited response, hence the Lilian Nneji Live in concert.”

‎

‎She further stated that Gospel Music ministers such as Ambassador Chinyere Udoma‎, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Jesus Pikin, Tosin Bee, Efe Nathan, Peterson Okopi, Daniel G-Praise, Sanni Faith and Tosin Sax will be joining her to glorify God on that day.

‎

Nneji said that participants at the concert should expect a massive presence of God, an outpouring of undiluted and undisputed Joy from God.

‎

‎”Trust me, the earth will shake hands with the heavens and we will not leave the same we came. We are praying seriously, we trust God to show up and show off with all the ministers that will mount the stage on the 20th of July 2025,” she said.

‎

‎She added that: “One of the major things that God assured me is that joy will replace sorrow, meaning that every barren will conceive, every unfruitfulness in whatever field will become fruitful. Prayers will be answered.”

‎

‎For Nneji, music is a tool that consoles a nation, especially one like Nigeria.

‎

‎She said: “When you attend some events or concerts and you see the kind of joy that has been demonstrated, you will wonder if everyone at that event has no problems, challenges or whatsoever. In fact the church of God here in Nigeria is really, really doing a lot as regards the events they put together to allow gospel music to strive.”

