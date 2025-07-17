Fireworks as 2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championships Enters Final Stages 

The 2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championships have been nothing short of electrifying, with thrilling displays of skill and sportsmanship lighting up the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall at Teslim Balogun Stadium. As the tournament progresses, all eyes are now on the finals of the team event, set to take centre stage today.

One of the standout moments from the opening day came from Côte d’Ivoire’s Audrey Diama and Eve Ndah. Despite not securing a win in the women’s event, the duo impressed with their spirited performance and technical promise, hinting at a bright future.

Nigeria, as expected, maintained its dominance in Group 1 with commanding victories over Liberia and Côte d’Ivoire. The trio of Matthew Kuti, Taiwo Mati, and Abdulbasit Abdulfatai delivered flawless performances, keeping the host nation firmly in control. After a walkover win against Liberia, the Nigerian men’s team returned to defeat the Oba Oba Kizito-led Ivorian side 3-1, securing a spot in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the battle for supremacy in Group 2—featuring Ghana, Togo, Guinea, and Benin Republic—remains intense, with several matches still undecided at press time.

The opening ceremony set a vibrant tone for the championship, featuring a brief march-past and impactful speeches from dignitaries. Teams from Ghana, Benin Republic, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, and Burkina Faso added colour and energy to the occasion.

Ferdinand Sonou, Vice President of ITTF Africa West, expressed heartfelt appreciation to Nigeria and Lagos State for hosting the event.

“I would like to warmly thank the Nigerian authorities, the Lagos State authorities, and the entire organizing committee for their tremendous effort and unwavering commitment to making this event a success,” he said.

“These championships are more than just a sporting competition. They are a celebration of unity, diversity, and sportsmanship—values that lie at the heart of the West African Table Tennis Organization.

This edition in Lagos marks a significant milestone in our journey. It reflects our determination to promote table tennis, preserve our cultural heritage, and inspire the next generation of athletes to push beyond their limits while honouring our traditions.”

In his welcome address, President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Ishaku Tikon, represented by Secretary General Olusoji Akanmu, thanked the Lagos State Government for its continued support. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to leading the growth of table tennis across the West African region.