ECOWAS Standby Force: Regional Body Deliberates on Security Training Policy

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has begun the final move to put a standby force in place to combat insecurity in West Africa with the commencement of deliberations on the training policy to be adopted for the force.

The ECOWAS standby force which was activated to address the rising insecurity in the sub-region is yet to be fully active, though it has already established a depot for deployment of soldiers for peace support operations.

The regional force, which is expected to comprise 5,000 troops, is part of a broader regional security strategy to also curb terrorism and cross-border crimes.

Speaking at the opening of the government experts’ validation meeting in Abuja on the ECOWAS standby force training policy for peace support operations, the Acting Director of Peacekeeping and Regional Security, Dr. Sani Adamu said the rapidly changing nature of threats and conflicts has necessitated dynamic and adaptive approach to training.

He said the training policy aims to stress not only the combat readiness but also conflict prevention, civilian protection, human rights observance, and post-conflict rehabilitation.

He added: “Today, as we focus our attention on the development implementation of the ECOWAS Standby force training policy, we recognize the significance of this initiative in addressing the complex, dynamic challenges of peacekeeping in West Africa.

“This policy is not only a guide but a comprehensive framework designed to enhance the skills, coordination, and readiness of our standby force, ensuring they are trained adequately to manage and resolve conflicts.”

He stressed: “As we refine the operational readiness and effectiveness of the EST, we must recognise that true security is not only about arms and strategy, but it is also about leveraging our collective strengths and resources to foster a sustainable peace and security.”

On the draft validation, he appealed to the experts to “actively participate, share your perspectives, and help refine this policy to ensure that it meets the high standards we envisioned. Our commitment today will pave the way for actionable strategies and tangible outcomes in the field.

“By effecting ECOWAS standby force, therefore, we continue to support not just immediate crisis response, but also long-term peace-building initiatives, creating the conditions necessary for economic development and social progress across our region.

“This is an investment in our future, a future where the next generation can continue to grow up in a world free from fear of conflict.”

In his remarks, Coordinator, Peace Support Operations, Nigeria’s Ministry of Defence, Major General Umar Abubakar, said that the session was designed to bring about experts to discuss the training policy, which will set the stage for the activation of ECOWAS’ standby force by member states.

He said: “The main aim of this training policy was to ensure a consistent and effective training of the troops that will form the ECOWAS’ standby force.

“This training comprises both education training, individual training and collective training and military exercise.”

He noted that at the end of the two-day draft session, the meeting is expected to validate the training policy draft for peace support operations in the region.

Abubakar said: “Essentially, at the end of this meeting, we are expected to validate the draft training policy, which, like I said earlier, will set the stage for the activation and operationalisation of the ECOWAS’ standby force.”

Representative of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), a German development agency, Mrs. Yvonne Akpasom, stressed the importance of a well-crafted training policy for ECOWAS peacekeeping personnel.

Akpasom said: “A well-crafted training policy is essential because it ensures that ECOWAS’ personnel are adequately prepared to respond effectively to the conflict, security, and challenges that affect the region.

“It provides a clear framework for training, peace, programme design, delivery, and continuous personnel development, which are all crucial for operational readiness and rapid deployment of the standby policy on the ground.”

She stressed the ECOWAS’ Peace, Security and Governance Project funded by the German agency for development, GIZ primarily focuses on five key areas, including conflict prevention and crisis management, strengthening a secure, democratic, and human rights-based environment within the context of security sectors reform and governance, electoral support and democratic transition, women, youth, peace, and security, and strengthening ECOWAS’ training infrastructure.