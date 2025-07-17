Cyberspace Celebrates 30yrs of Innovation in Nigeria’s ICT Industry

Stories by Emma Okonji

Cyberspace Limited, a pioneer in Nigeria’s ICT landscape, has announced its 30th Anniversary celebration, marking three decades of consistent innovation, transformation, and service excellence.

Established in 1995 as a dial-up Internet Service Provider (ISP), the company has grown into a leading systems integration powerhouse, delivering mission-critical connectivity and enterprise solutions across sectors.

Cyberspace has evolved to become a trusted provider of connectivity services to most Nigerian banks, government institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and corporate organisations, using best-of-breed technologies.

The 30th Anniversary celebration, scheduled to hold next week in Ikoyi, Lagos, will be attended by stakeholders, partners, clients, industry regulators, and friends of the company.

Speaking during a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in Lagos, its Managing Director, , Joe Onwubuya, shared insights on the journey so far and the future ahead

According to him, “This 30th Anniversary is not just a celebration of longevity, but a reflection of resilience, innovation, and strategic foresight. As we look to the future, our focus remains on enabling Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda through smart, scalable solutions in connectivity, cybersecurity, enterprise software, fintech and cloud services. We appreciate the pivotal role played by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), whose regulatory support has made much of our success possible.”

Onwubuya also announced the successful spin-off of two former Strategic Business Units—CyberPay and CyberCloud—into independent entities serving the fintech and cloud computing needs of businesses in Nigeria and beyond.

He expressed profound gratitude to the founder, Dr. Jim Ovia, stating:“Dr. Jim Ovia’s legendary vision, unwavering support, and exemplary leadership have been instrumental to our growth. His passion for excellence and innovation continues to inspire us all.”