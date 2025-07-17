CAS Advocates Innovative Aircraft-Armament Maintenance Practices

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, yesterday advocated the implementation of advanced, innovative, and data-driven aircraft and armament maintenance practices that ensure the optimal serviceability of all Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft.

He said that this approach to aircraft maintenance has become imperative now that the Service is taking proactive logistics actions and providing the needed maintenance resources.

Abubakar stated this while declaring open the 2025 Aircraft Engineering Conference, organised by the Aircraft Engineering Branch with the theme, “Enhancing Aircraft Serviceability in the NAF through Strong Maintenance Culture and Strategic Partnerships.”

The CAS recalled that the NAF adopted a predictive maintenance culture in April 2024, explaining that “the predictive maintenance culture would enable the Service to anticipate and schedule maintenance ahead of time, while also preventing unexpected equipment failures.”

Abubakar said the Service has made significant investments to ensure that every operable aircraft in the NAF inventory becomes serviceable by the fourth quarter of 2025.

He said: “It is noteworthy that we have continued to commit significant resources towards increasing our serviceability rates. Funds are now provided for the purchase of consumables required for the quarterly maintenance of all NAF aircraft fleets. Similarly, we have been relentless in ensuring the timely provision of critical spares as well as the provision of up-to-date technical publications, ground support equipment, tools, and specialised equipment.”

“Through these efforts, we have achieved an average serviceability rate of about 72 per cent. However, the target is a 90 per cent serviceability rate across all our platforms. In this regard, significant investments have been made to ensure that every operable aircraft in the NAF inventory becomes serviceable by the fourth quarter of 2025.”

Noting that effective aircraft maintenance is a fundamental enabler of NAF’s operational effectiveness, the CAS stated that mission success in contemporary air operations is directly tied to the availability, airworthiness, and sustained performance of aircraft platforms.

He stressed that institutionalising an effective and robust maintenance framework across the NAF engineering units is crucial for minimising unscheduled downtime, prudent resource allocation, and informed operational planning.

He said that effective maintenance of NAF platforms would enable it to maintain a continuous operational presence, project airpower effectively, and respond swiftly to meet the demands of national security in all operational environments.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Aircraft Engineering (CACE), Air Vice Marshal Abiola Amodu, said the conference provides an invaluable opportunity to share insights, explore innovative strategies, and enhance understanding of how effective aircraft maintenance culture can directly impact operational readiness and efficiency.

He noted that by fostering a culture that prioritises maintenance, the Service will not only extend the lifespan of its equipment but also enhance their operational effectiveness.