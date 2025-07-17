Avuru, Fawibe, Others Harp on Collaboration to Guarantee Energy Security

Energy experts have called for the development of a national framework and strategic collaborations to guarantee sustainable energy access and security in Nigeria.

They made the call during the third Dr. Diran Fawibe Annual Lecture Series, themed “Development of National Framework and Partnerships for Sustainable Energy Access and Security,” in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event was jointly organised by International Energy Services Limited, the Centre for Petroleum Energy Economics and Law (CPEEL), and the University of Ibadan.

The experts and panellists who spoke at the event included the Chairman of AA Holdings and pioneer Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Mr. Austin Avuru; Group Chairman of International Energy Services, Dr. Diran Fawibe; former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Rahamon Bello; CEO of International Energy Services Ltd, Mr. Bayo Ige, among other speakers.

Delivering the keynote address, Avuru emphasised the urgent need for Nigeria to prioritize energy sufficiency, accessibility, and affordability. He noted that achieving energy security was fundamental to national growth and development.

“We must use our natural resources to solve our energy problem. Nigeria must build internal refining capacity and establish a framework that guarantees long-term energy security. We must plan for the inevitable,” he said.

Speaking in a similar vein, Mr. Ige stressed the importance of inclusive stakeholder collaboration in addressing Nigeria’s energy challenges.

He stated: “As a nation striving for economic growth and energy independence, we must engage in forward-looking dialogue and collective actions to shape the policies and partnerships needed for a sustainable energy future.”

Dr. Fawibe, in his remarks, said that addressing energy poverty would require deliberate partnership between government, private sector, and academia. He pointed to energy access as vital for tackling unemployment, improving healthcare delivery, and supporting educational advancement.

“The consequences of energy poverty are clear. Only through effective collaboration can we fund research, drive innovation, and provide practical solutions to Nigeria’s energy crisis,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion and former UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof. Rahamon Bello, urged Nigeria’s wealthy and knowledgeable professionals to support home-grown researches in universities.

“Our challenges in Nigeria and Africa are unique, and we need local solutions. Many Nigerians are solving global problems in foreign universities. With the right support, our institutions can lead in solving national challenges,” he said.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Peter Olapegba, also underscored the critical role of energy in economic and social development.

“Energy remains the lifeblood of modern economies. Its availability, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability are indispensable for industrialisation and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he said.

Director of CPEEL, Prof. Olugbenga Falode, affirmed that energy security must become a shared national vision.

A panel session moderated by Mrs. Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka featured notable experts including Mr. Pierrepont Vanhaecke, Prof. Ikechukwu, Engr. Valerie Agberagba, Prof. Ibrahim Sulaiman, and Prof. Days Ayoade, all of whom expressed optimism about the future of Nigeria’s energy sector.

Other attendees included Prof. Adeola Adenikinju, Prof. Akin Iwayemi, Dr. Alarudeen Aminu, and Prof. Olabide Lucas.