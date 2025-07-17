  • Thursday, 17th July, 2025

Ahead NPFL’26; Rangers Sign Teenager, Eni Egon Daniel From FC Abakaliki 

Eight-time Nigeria league champions, Rangers International FC, have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2025/2026 football season, securing the signature of highly-rated teenage winger, Eni Egon Daniel, from Abakaliki FC.

Rangers officials believe that the move is a significant step in strengthening the team under the guidance of coach Fidelis Ilechukwu.

The contract signing ceremony, held over the weekend at the club’s corporate office in Enugu, saw a visibly thrilled Daniel expressing excitement. 

Daniel, from Cross-River state described joining the “Flying Antelopes” as a dream come true.

Known for his versatility and effectiveness on both wings, the teenage player had a standout performance in Abakaliki FC’s impressive run in the 2025 President Federation Cup. 

Speaking after putting pen to paper, he stated, “Rangers is a very big club and the dream of every footballer is to get the opportunity to defend the badge of this great club. I hope to make my positive contribution towards helping the team achieve its set targets this season.”

The fast paced winger is expected to be officially unveiled alongside other new signings for the Enugu side at an elaborate media session in the coming days. 

This acquisition signals Rangers’ clear intent to mount a strong challenge in the upcoming season.

