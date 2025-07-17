Again, ITU Pledges Global Access to Technology to Boost Connectivity for Human Benefit

Emma Okonji

In commemoration ofits 160th anniversary, the International Telecommunications Union, (ITU), the United Nations agency that coordinates the global use of radio spectrum and satellite orbits, and establishes international technology standards for universal connectivity, has again pledged access to technology for the entire global communities that it serves.

ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, restated the commitment in a statement, while responding to the message of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV to the AI for Good Global Summit 2025, which held in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to Bogdan-Martin, “I share the Pope’s belief that humanity is at a crossroads, and that the development of advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies must go hand in hand with respect for human and social values – our AI driven digital transformation truly does require responsibility and discernment.As ITU commemorates its 160th year wo​r​king to connect the world, I ensure the Pope, and all of the communities that ITU serves, of our dedication to ensuring that technology reaches everybody so that it can be used for the benefit of humanity.”

Part of the Pope’s message, which was read on his behalf by the Secretary of State of His Holiness,Cardinal Pietro Parolin, stated: “This message is on behalf of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV to the participants in the AI for Good Summit Geneva, 10 July 2025. I would like to extend my cordial greetings to all participants in the AI for Good Summit 2025, organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in partnership with other UN agencies and co-hosted by the Swiss government. As the summit coincides with the 160th anniversary of the ITU’s foundation, I would like to congratulate all the members and staff for their work and constant efforts to foster global cooperation in order to bring the benefits of communication technologies to the people across the globe.

“Connecting the human family from the telegraph to radio, telephone, digital and space communications presents challenges, particularly in rural and low-income areas, where approximately 2.6 billion persons still lack access to communication technologies. Humanity is at a crossroads, facing the immense potential generated by the digital revolution driven by Artificial Intelligence. The impact of this revolution is far-reaching, transforming areas such as education, work, art, healthcare, governance, the military, and communication. This epochal transformation requires responsibility and discernment to ensure that AI is developed and utilised for the common good, building bridges of dialogue and fostering fraternity, and ensuring it serves the interests of humanity as a whole.

“As AI becomes capable of adapting autonomously to many situations by making purely technical algorithmic choices, it is crucial to consider its anthropological and ethical implications, the values at stake and the duties and regulatory frameworks required to uphold those values.”

Pope, in his message, further said: “While AI can simulate aspects of human reasoning and perform specific tasks with incredible speed and efficiency, it cannot replicate moral discernment or the ability to form genuine relationships. Therefore, the development of such technological advancements must go hand in hand with respect for human and social values, the capacity to judge with a clear conscience, and growth in human responsibility. It is no coincidence that this era of profound innovation has prompted many to reflect on what it means to be human, and on humanity’s role in the world.”

Pope insisted that AI must require proper ethical management and regulatory frameworks centered on the human person, which go beyond the mere criteria of utility or efficiency.

﻿ITU Secretary-General, had in her previous statement, when ITU clocked 160 years on May 17, 2025, pledged to use part of the activities of ITU’s anniversary to connect the unconnected global population that is put at 2.6 billion, the majority of which are women and girls.

According to the ITU, approximately 68 per cent of the world’s population, which is about 5.5 billion people, are currently using the internet, a development that has compelled ITU to pledge global access to technology.

In Nigeria, access to technology is growing but still faces significant disparities. While mobile phone and internet penetration are increasing, with over 100 million internet users and a substantial mobile market, a large portion of the population remains offline. Infrastructure deficits, affordability, and digital literacy gaps contribute to the digital divide, according to technology analysts.