Addosser Microfinance Bank Marks 17 Years of Driving SME Growth

Addosser Microfinance Bank is proud to celebrate 17 remarkable years of empowering small businesses, advancing financial inclusion, and building a resilient and impactful brand in Nigeria’s financial sector.

According to a statement from the bank, “Since its inception in 2008, Addosser has remained steadfast in its mission to improve lives by supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), a vital engine of the Nigerian economy. With a strong focus on accessible finance and customer-centric solutions, the bank has grown into a trusted institution serving over 250,000 individuals and businesses. Today, Addosser MFB makes a monthly disbursement of N5 billion to over 5,000 beneficiaries.

“This anniversary comes on the heels of notable achievements. Addosser MFB was recently named SME Bank of the Year by the Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON), in recognition of its pivotal role in supporting entrepreneurs. The MFB is also set to launch its digital banking product, Atlas Digital Solution, positioning it at the forefront of technology-driven financial services, offering seamless banking experiences for Nigeria’s growing digital generation.

“In addition, the bank successfully registered a N10 billion commercial paper program. In the first series to raise N2billion, it was oversubscribed by 160% which is a testament that reflects investor confidence in its financial health and strategic direction. Its branch network has also continued to expand across Lagos at the opening of its 26th branch in Oshodi increasing its presence in underserved markets.”

Addosser MFB’s impact extends beyond financial services. The institution has consistently invested in human capital development, providing its staff with ongoing training, leadership development, and career growth opportunities. This commitment to its people has fostered a culture of excellence, innovation, and service delivery that continues to differentiate the Addosser brand.

The bank’s dedication to social responsibility is equally evident. Its initiatives continues to empower women particularly widows and low-income entrepreneurs through skill acquisition trainings, grants, and access to affordable loans. It supports vulnerable communities through food drives, promotes girls’ education with scholarships and mentorship, and drives environmental sustainability through both advocacy and direct community engagement. These efforts reflect the bank’s deep-rooted belief that finance must also serve humanity.