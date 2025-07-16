YABATECH Staff School Inaugurates State-of-the-art Tech Hub

Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology Staff School (YCTSS) has launched a modern computer laboratory designed to equip students with digital literacy, coding skills, and foundational knowledge in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The tech hub, located at the Staff Primary School, features 10 desktop computers and advanced educational software tailored to foster technological proficiency among young learners.

The launch was the centerpiece of a three-in-one ceremony held recently at the Staff Primary School auditorium, which also included a farewell celebration for former Chairman of the Board of Governors, Dr. Raheem Taofeek Omobayo, and a legacy award presentation to the Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul.

In recognition of his outstanding leadership and contributions to the school, Abdul was honored with a symbolic legacy award, which included renaming the Yellow House as the Abdul House.

Represented at the event by College Registrar, Mrs. Henrietta Badejo, the rector thanked the organiser for the gesture and reaffirmed the college management’s commitment to supporting the staff schools.

Principal of the secondary school, Mr. William Oluyemi, described Omobayo as a healing balm whose leadership resolved conflicts and uplifted staff morale.

“Dr. Abdul and Dr. Omobayo have set legacies that will stand the test of time in our schools,” Oluyemi added.

Dr. Abiodun Ashiru, the new Chairman of the Board of Governors, represented by Dr. Olurotimi Ajibola, lauded the honorees’ visionary leadership and urged stakeholders to emulate their values.

In his remarks, Dr. Omobayo expressed gratitude to the staff, students, and the college leadership for their unwavering support. He also thanked Dr. Abdul for providing a strong platform that enabled his success.