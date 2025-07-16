Women Affairs Ministry, Cherie Blair Foundation to Empower Women Entrepreneurs in Nigeria

In a significant development for women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women have officially launched a groundbreaking partnership aimed at transforming the landscape for women entrepreneurs across the nation.

The partnership was formalised during a high-level signing ceremony at the private residence of Cherie Blair CBE KC, the Founder of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women.

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, and the Cherie Blair Foundation team, kicked off this results-driven collaboration.

The initiative, according to a statement shared by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Jonathan Eze, on Wednesday in Abuja, is designed to enhance access to vital training, financial resources, and market opportunities for women-led enterprises throughout Nigeria.

Cherie Blair expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the importance of supporting women in business.

“I have enormous appreciation for the Ministry’s vision and commitment to women entrepreneurs in Nigeria, one that I share,” said Blair. “Women and their businesses are critical to Nigeria’s economy, and we must address the challenges they face to ensure sustainable growth, economic independence, and representation as leaders.”

This partnership aligns with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs’ Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions – 774, a flagship program initiated under the Renewed Hope Agenda led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The initiative aims to enhance the lives of women, children, families, and vulnerable populations across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas (LGAs).

Minister Sulaiman-Ibrahim articulated the necessity of the collaboration, stating, “This partnership reflects our shared belief that empowering women economically is not optional; it is essential. Through this collaboration, we are scaling real tools, real access, and real opportunity. We are not just telling stories of change; we are building systems of change that will uplift millions of Nigerian women and strengthen the future of our economy.”

“This partnership is the outcome of months of alignment, trust-building, and a shared mission to deliver measurable impact.”

With nearly 150,000 women supported in Nigeria, the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women is poised to make a substantial impact through this new partnership, says CEO Dhivya O’Connor.

“We welcome the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs adopting this tried-and-tested approach to support women’s entrepreneurship development—specialist training, digital technology to engage women, strong localization, and committed, long-term collaboration.”

As the partnership takes off, it promises to catalyze a new era of economic empowerment for women in Nigeria, leveraging the strengths of both organizations to create lasting change in the entrepreneurial landscape.