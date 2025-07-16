Wike Taunts IretiKingibe, Says She’s Blinded by Fear of Looming Defeat at Polls

OlawaleAjimotokanin Abuja





FCT Minister, NyesomWike, has taunted the Senator representing the FCT, IretiKingibe, as someone blinded by the spirit of her impending electoral woe.

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, LereOlayinka, made the rebuke in a statement yesterday as a riposte to Kingibe’sremarks on a TV programme, describing Wike’s appointment as FCT Minister by President Bola Tinubu as a mistake.

He attacked Kingibe of not seeing the positive transformation going on in Abuja and the FCT satellite towns because of a phobia for the FCT Minister.

Olayinka said: “It is funny that someone who is impersonating by using the name of Ambassador Baba GanaKingibe, that is no longer her husband, believes that jumping from one television station to the other to disparage the FCT Minister will revive her dead political career.”

Olayinka dared Kingibe to go to communities like Saburi, Dei Dei, Kabusa, Ketti, Yangoji, Pai, Gomani, Gishiri, Kwaita, Yebu, Yangoji, Sukuku, Ebo, Ushafa and others awash with good roads, and mount the rostrum and tell the people that President Tinubu made a mistake by appointing Wike as FCT Minister.

“Most importantly, she can also visit traders in the Apo Mechanic Village, whose dream of being relocated to a permanent site is being fulfilled more than 15 years after, as well as those residing along Apo-Wasa road, and tell them it was a mistake that Wike was appointment as FCT Minister.

“In Abaji, Federal Capital Territory University, Abaji (FCTU), a university established close to 15 years ago, but was abandoned, is now witnessing a massive infrastructural development. Also, general renovation of 22 schools have been done in the last 12 months while renovation of more 40 others is ongoing.

“As expected of someone already blinded by the spirit of a coming defeat, Ireti, alias Kingibe won’t see all these. Reason is, she knows that in 2027, she won’t be able to retain the Senate seat she accidentally got in 2023. She knows that the factor that got her to the Senate is no longer available and she is desperate to use attacks on Wike to gain political leverage,” Olayinka said.

He said Wike could not be compared to frustrated politicians like Ireti ‘Kingibe’ who is treating her aides like slaves, refusing to pay their wages and entitlements for several months.

He also counselled the Senator to get real, saying at 71, she should have a clear identity, use her legitimate names, “and stop using the name of a man she is no longer married to.”