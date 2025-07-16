Unilorin Honours THISDAY MD, Eniola Bello, 59 Others in Commemoration of Varsity’s 50th Anniversary 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About 60 alumni and ambassadors of University of Ilorin (Unilorin) including the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, were Wednesday honoured by the management of the institution for their selfless service and development to the university.

Speaking in Ilorin during the investiture of the concerned honourees, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), said: “The investiture of the affected honourees is a significant event and part of the ongoing celebrations marking the 50th anniversary as a university.

“Your presence here is a testament to your deep admiration for our university and its leadership and for this, we are sincerely grateful.

“We commenced our Golden Jubilee celebrations on January 6th with the unveiling of the 50th anniversary logo.

“Today’s ceremony focuses on three categories of honourees, each selected for their remarkable contributions to our university and society at large.

“Among the honourees are 50 ambassadors, 10 distinguished alumni and two recipients of the award of excellence.”

While soliciting more support for the growth of the institution, the vice-chancellor urged the honourees to see the opportunity availed them to build bonding platforms, fostering collaboration and dialogue for the university’s continued growth and development.

He also solicited support of all and sundry and the concerned honourees on the planned legacy projects that include transcript hub and innovation hub in the forthcoming 50th anniversary of the university slated for November 23 to 28, 2025.

Egbewole however said that the management of the institution would continue to embark on meaningful development capable of adding value to the academic excellence and infrastructural development of the institution.

Also in his keynote address at the event, the first Kuliyan of Ilorin Emirate, Prof. Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), urged the audience to cultivate the attitude of giving, saying that the art of giving is the heartbeat of humanity.

“Those who give back, give forward. They write their nanotechnology in marble or gates but in minds and generations.

“Let us give back to our universities with our resources, our time our talents and our hearts, not out of obligation but out of gratitude and vision,” Ali added.

According to him, “Let us leave this gathering determined, not just to succeed but to support. Not just to rise but to raise others and as the saying goes ‘we rise by raising others’.

“May our university flourish because we give, and may our names be remembered not for what we had but for what we give away.”