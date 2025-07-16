UN Pledges to Nurture Diplomacy in Young Nigerians

Michael Olugbodein Abuja





The United Nations (UN) has reiterated its commitment to supporting young Nigerians imbibe diplomacy as skills to ensure a better future.

The commitment was made yesterday, by the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Mohamed Fall, in Abuja at the inaugural Premiere Academy International Model UN (PAIMUN) conference organised by the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Nigeria.

The conference, which is centered on commemorating the 80th anniversary since the founding of the UN, seeks to promote peace, tolerance, diplomacy, and consensus-building amongst youths.

Fall said while delivering a welcome address at the maiden Premiere Academy International Model UN (PAIMUN) that Nigeria has an undoubtedly commitment to the UN and its many goals.

He said: “Nigeria joined the UN shortly after gaining independence, and since then, it has been a key player. The Deputy Secretary-General of the UN is from Nigeria.

“We must take the UN out of formal space like interaction with government, get young people and civil society involved, and because more than ever, UN goals and ideals are needed.

“Let us not forget that the UN was established to prevent conflict, promote security, human dignity, and development, as well as provide assistance to the most vulnerable and leave no one behind.

“It is time for us to double down, reinforce them, and spread this message. What I have seen young people do in this regard is part of it, because the future is theirs.

“Getting them trained and knowing how UN functions, learn diplomacy, learn a tactful way of solving and a peaceful way of solving differences is critical in today’s world.”

He promised to improve on the maiden edition of the conference beyond Abuja and a specific school, to accommodate the 36 states and all local government areas in the country.

He noted that the UN Charter started with people, and the people are not only the government, but also those who are hard to reach and most vulnerable.

Fall said: “It is everyone, those who are female, those who live with disability, and I think the notion of inclusion of the UN has found expression in this principle of we the people.

“Young people need to understand that the future is theirs. Today’s and tomorrow’s shape has to be done by them. It is their call.

“The same way the generation of those who came out of the Second World War created the UN for building peace and security. It is their time and their call to take the challenge of today.

“The challenges today are conflict, insecurity, climate-related shock, poverty, and inequality, they have to take it, and that is my appeal to all young people,” Fall advised.

The Principal of Premier Academy, Mr. Christopher Akinsowon, on his part, commended the conference for helping the students to better understand the operation of the UN General Assembly.

He said, “What we are doing here is a simulation of the UN General Assembly. This very section teaches not only students, even we adults, the process of diplomacy.

“Such that we can resolve all issues in a very diplomatic way, as against fighting, war, and aggression.

“If all states and local governments in Nigeria adopted diplomacy, there would not be so many wars or crises here and there; we would talk it out instead of war.

“So, that is what we are here to inculcate in these young minds, because very soon they will be the ones that will take over as leaders, whether you like it or not.”

High point of the PAIMUN conference attended by 109 students was the students playing the roles of ambassadors of UN Member States with a focus on UN@80: “Building the future together.”