Toronto Nigerian Lions Club Welcomes New President, Idiakheua

The Toronto Nigerian Lions Club has announced the official commencement of the tenure of its new leadership with Lion Pius Idiakheua assuming office as Club President.

A statement said the his assumption of office on July 1 marks the beginning of a new Lions year filled with renewed energy, vision, and commitment to service.

The statement released by Herbert Ehebha, Marketing & Communication Chairperson, said Lion Pius Idiakheua, a seasoned accountant, outstanding banker, and accomplished administrator, brings to the role not only professional expertise but also a deep passion for humanitarian service.

“A Charter member of the Toronto Nigerian Lions Club family, he has demonstrated unwavering dedication to community service and leadership. As president, he is set to lead a dynamic team of service-driven individuals determined to expand the club’s impact both in Canada and abroad,” the statement said.

In his inaugural remarks, according to the statement, Lion Pius expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, and paid tribute to the remarkable efforts of past leaders.

He acknowledged the accomplishments of his immediate predecessor and those of the charter presidents who laid a strong foundation for the club’s growth and relevance in the community.

Idiakheua also outlined his administration’s focus areas, which include youth empowerment, childhood cancer awareness and support, hunger relief and food security, environmental sustainability, diabetes awareness and prevention, vision care and outreach, disaster relief, and humanitarian relief initiatives.

He emphasized the club’s commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of individuals and families, especially among underserved communities.

Idiakheua also announced that the official details of his formal installation ceremony will be shared in the coming days.

He extended an open invitation to individuals, community members, organizations, and potential partners to join hands with the Toronto Nigerian Lions Club in service, or to explore what it means to become a Lion.

The Toronto Nigerian Lions Club is known as the first all-Nigerian Lions Club outside Nigeria