TAU VC Reiterates Commitment to Quality Education, as 780 Students Matriculate

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Vice-Chancellor of Thomas Adewumi University (TAU), Oko-Irese, Kwara State, Prof. Francisca Oladipo, has reiterated the institution’s management’s commitment to providing quality education and equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and character needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Oladipo stated this while conducting the fifth matriculation ceremony for 780 newly admitted students of the university.

The matriculating students span all seven faculties and 22 programmes offered by the institution.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), led by Mr. Habib Usman Maiyaki, parents of matriculating students, traditional rulers, and other key stakeholders.

The VC stated that the institution possesses all the necessary tools, including quality lecturers, infrastructure, and an enabling environment, which would aid in the academic excellence of the students.

“Today, we formally welcome you into our academic community, a new cohort of 780 bright young men and women who have chosen to begin their higher education journey with us,” she said. “Indeed, these figures reflect the growing confidence that parents and students have in Thomas Adewumi University as a centre of academic excellence.

The VC urged the matriculating students to make the most of the excellent facilities, quality teaching, and serene environment that the university offers.

Oladipo added, “Engage wholeheartedly in your studies, take part in constructive extracurricular activities, and adhere to the rules and regulations of the University. As an institution, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide quality education and to equip you with the knowledge, skills, and character you need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment where every student can flourish.”

The Chancellor and founder of the University, Engr. Johnson Adewumi urged matriculating students to adhere to the institution’s oath, pointing out that the “oath must be obeyed.”

He said, “Your parents have done you well by ensuring all of you are living on the campus, and it is now left to you to be a good ambassador of your family.

“As a student of TAU, you are expected to have hours of community services through our skill acquisition programmes, and acquire a minimum of two international certifications to assist you in securing your future and be an IT professional.”