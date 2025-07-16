Sunny Ade Becomes ‘End Polio Ambassador’ at Akinyele’s Installation as Rotary District Governor

Legendary Juju maestro, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye better known as King Sunny Ade has become the latest Global End Polio Ambassador.

KSA was decorated on Sunday, July 13, 2025 by the Doyen of all Districts in Nigeria, Past District Governor, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi at the Installation of Rotarian (Prince) Henry Olubowale Akinyele as the second District Governor of Rotary International District 9111.

He has joined other Ambassadors like Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, Bill Gates, Angelique Kidjo and Itzhak Periman who are lending their voices and platforms to advocate for the global eradication of Polio.

While accepting his award at the Installation which took place at the Victoria Event Center, Alausa, Ikeja, the Juju maestro said he would be committed to helping Rotary achieve its goal of a polio-free world by raising awareness about the vaccine – preventable disease.

The event which had KSA and Shuga Band on the band stand also featured the conferment of Humanitarian Service awards on some personalities, including First Lady of Kebbi State, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris; Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, Media Mogul, Prince Bisi Olatilo as well as philanthropists, Hakeem Oyeneyin, Wale Adegbite and Tola Awosika.

Other dignitaries who graced the aptly tagged, Royal Installation which took place at the Victoria Event Center, Alausa Ikeja were Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Commissioner of Education, Kebbi State, Hajiya (Dr.) Halima Muhammad Bande; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Kebbi State, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed Maikurata; Principal Personal Secretary to the Governor of Kebbi State, Bashar Umar Attah; renowned industrialist and Chairman of Repton Group, Otunba Kazeem Odeyeyiwa; comedian, Ali Baba and Chief Executive Officer of Nasara Foundation, Hajiya Bilkisu Mohammed Nasir.

The fun-filled installation which featured some side attractions like cultural dance from the Ondo Kingdom and auction of a live cow reached its peak when Rotarian Akinyele was decorated as the new District Governor.

Speaking at his installation, Akinyele, who joined Rotary over three decades as a Rotaractor said he was committed to increasing membership in the District, adding that, execution of projects would move away from the club-centric model to a partnership between the District and clubs to deliver these projects.

He said, “Our foremost priority is increasing membership. The scale and impact of our projects are directly proportional to the strength of our numbers. A larger membership base translates to the capacity for broader initiatives, greater outreach, and stronger fundraising for the Rotary Foundation. These are aligned with the vision of the Rotary International President, who has emphasised on membership.

“We are targeting at least 30 per cent increase by the end of the Rotary year. From an expected starting point of around 2,000 to 2,400 members, our aim is to grow the district to over 3,000 members.

“The Rotary Foundation is the heartbeat of our organization—it powers our global impact. We plan to intensify fundraising efforts for the Foundation, reinforcing its capacity to support meaningful, life-changing projects across communities.

“One of our flagship initiatives is the establishment of a Peace Center. We are also deliberately steering our projects away from the usual club-centric model and directing our efforts towards meaningful interventions that uplift underserved communities.

“A key project we are undertaking is the renovation and reconstruction of at least 20 sickbays in public schools across Lagos and Ogun States. Each club will be encouraged to adopt one or more of these schools, with the District providing partial funding support. This partnership model ensures that both the District and individual clubs collaborate to deliver real, lasting impact within their communities.

“We are also committed to enhancing Rotary’s visibility and public engagement. Through robust PR campaigns across electronic, print, and social media platforms, we will tell the Rotary story—its impact, values, and opportunities more broadly and effectively than ever before.

“In addition, we are launching a major eye screening campaign targeting public school students. Our goal is to screen a minimum of 10,000 students, and for those diagnosed with visual impairments, we will provide corrective eyeglasses at no cost. This initiative is rooted in our belief that good vision is critical to a child’s learning and overall well-being.”