SPE to Champion Tech-driven, Inclusive Energy Future at NAICE 2025

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council has announced its flagship 48th Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) under the theme: “Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, and Policy”.

NAICE 2025 will take place at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 4 to 6 August 2025. The event will convene leading voices from across Nigeria’s energy sector to tackle the challenges and opportunities of a sustainable, inclusive and resilient energy transition, a statement from the organisation said.

“This year’s theme is a call to action: to integrate innovation with policy, digital talent with real-world challenges, and global best practice with local ingenuity, ensuring Nigeria remains at the forefront of the energy transition,” said the Chairperson, SPE Nigeria Council, EngrAminaDanmadami.

At this year’s conference, industry leaders will demonstrate how Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, and digital twins will drive emerging technologies, operational efficiency, environmental stewardship, and cost optimisation, creating safer, more agile projects across the energy value chain.

As the conference unfolds, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in discussions and workshops aimed at enhancing collaboration among stakeholders. This collective effort is crucial for navigating the complexities of the energy landscape and harnessing innovative solutions that can lead to sustainable growth in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Another key pillar, the statement said, is the localisation of the energy supply chain: by strengthening domestic manufacturing, logistics, and service delivery, the statement added.

Nigeria, it said, can reduce dependency on foreign inputs and create skilled jobs, with sessions set to explore how empowering local businesses and promoting indigenous technology development are vital to a sustainable energy economy.

“Building a sustainable energy future demands more than technology alone; it requires bold leadership, empowered people, and inclusive local capacity to transform our energy landscape,” added Danmadami.

The conference will also focus on human capital: reskilling the existing workforce and attracting new talent proficient in digital technologies and sustainability, the SPE said, adding that Nigeria leads this charge with dedicated sessions on workforce development, inclusive leadership, and capacity building.

Moreover, NAICE 2025 will spotlight SPE Nigeria’s strategic initiatives for young professionals, students, and women in energy. Through mentorship programmes, academic partnerships, innovation challenges, and the Women-in-Energy platform, SPE said it is nurturing the next generation of diverse energy leaders.

SPE, the Nigerian arm of SPE International, a worldwide organisation with more than 132,000 members in 146 countries, connects professionals from all corners of the oil and gas sector, promoting collaboration, innovation, and growth.