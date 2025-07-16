Shettima Leads Two Govs, Ministers To Buhari’s Third-Day Prayer In Daura Thursday 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, in company with Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and his Katsina State counterpart, Dikko Radda, will be leading some ministers and mourners to Daura for prayers at the late former president’s residence in Daura, Katsina State.

This move, according to a release issued on Wednesday by Media Assistant to the Vice-President, Stanley Nkwocha, is in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

The third-day prayer is expected to take place on Thursday with the vice-president leading other mourners at the prayers.