SanlamAllianz Hosts 2025 NCRIB Empowerment Series 

Ebere Nwoji

SanlamAllianz, the newly launched joint venture between Sanlam and Allianz in Nigeria, recently hosted the first edition of the 2025 Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers’ NCRIB Empowerment Series, a flagship initiative designed to empower insurance professionals and drive industry growth.

The event, which took place at the Insurance Brokers’ House in Lagos, brought together top brokers, industry experts, thought leaders, and professionals to share insights and experiences.

SanlamAllianz said it was proud to have hosted the 2025 NCRIB Empowerment Series, which has helped to build capacity, foster innovation, and drive industry growth.

The Managing Director, SanlamAllianz Life, Tunde Mimiko, , in his welcome address at the event, said the company was committed to supporting the growth and development of the insurance industry in Nigeria, adding that it looked forward to continuing its partnership with Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers.

In his speech, the President of NCRIB, Prince Babatunde Oguntade, expressed gratitude to SanlamAllianz for the sponsorship highlighting the significance of the event being the first of the Empowerment Series in 2025.

In alignment with the industry’s recently launched maiden edition of the Nigerian Insurance Awareness week, SanlamAllianz is currently leading a 12-city tour to introduce the brand to its retail customers and promote insurance education across the country. The tour has already covered cities like Akure, Ibadan and Abuja with major cities like Port Harcourt, Jos, Enugu, Owerri, Kano, Uyo, Onitsha and Warri on the itinerary.