Samsung, Glo Unveil Exclusive Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 With Free Data for Customers

Digital solutions company, Globacom, has partnered with Samsung, a leading electronic device manufacturer, to offer an exclusive opportunity to Glo subscribers to pre-order the highly coveted Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 smartphones.

Those pre-ordering any of the sleek devices are also to get free 18GB data from Globacom as well as various gift items worth up to N1.2 million.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 series with advanced design, camera capabilities, and AI integration, were jointly unveiled by the two companies at a masterclass session held at the corporate headquarters of Globacom, Victoria Island, Lagos, yesterday, at an event attended by high net-worth Glo customers, special guests, journalists and officials of the two companies.

According to a statement, the pre-ordering of Fold 7 was regarded as the thinnest and lightest in the series to date, and the Flip 7, which features a larger cover screen and enhanced FlexWindow usability with Galaxy AI, commenced immediately at the venue with several Glo subscribers ordering for the latest masterpiece from Samsung.

Speaking at the event, Samsung’s Head of Product Marketing, Stephen Okwarah, spoke on how Samsung has built a strong relationship with Globacom over time, as the telco has always given Samsung good numbers in terms of sales orders from subscribers.

He also explained the huge benefits and amazing features of the new devices for the benefits of those who want to upgrade their current phones or who want to switch to the new devices.

Earlier, Globacom’s Head of Division (West), AbdulrazaqAnde, noted that the two devices “represent the cutting edge of mobile innovation, adding that Globacom is “proud to make them available exclusively at Glo retail outlets across Nigeria.”

He also noted that the partnership with Samsung to launch the devices, “also reflects our broader commitment to innovation. With our fiber-optic expansion, and smart solutions for homes and businesses, Globacom is building the future of digital life in Nigeria — and we’re doing it with world-class partners.”

He encouraged discerning phone enthusiasts to visit any Gloworld outlet and pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 series to take advantage of the offer.

Some of the high net-worth individuals who have already pre-ordered the phones, picked up various gift items in a lucky dip at the event. The star gift of the day was a 55 inch Samsung QLED Television set, which was won by Idowu Emmanuel, a telecoms products dealer in Lagos.