Sadiq Khan Seeks to Boost Collaboration in Business, Tech With Nigeria

Emma Okonji





Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, yesterday in Lagos, promised the Nigerian business and technology sector close collaboration that would boost business growth, expansion, and job creation.

Khan led a trade mission to Nigeria, comprising 26 high-growth enterprises, sustainability and fintech companies, through its Grow London Global programme, put together by London & Partners, London’s growth agency.

He said the trade mission was designed to strengthen London’s economic, cultural, and innovative ties with Lagos.

According to him, the trade mission presents a unique opportunity for London and Lagos fintech, enterprise, and sustainability companies to explore joint initiatives in areas, such as technology, financial services, and skills that will help build lasting partnerships that benefit communities across Nigerian cities.

Speaking at a panel session moderated by Founder of Beyond Limits, Dr. Juliet Ehimuan, the London mayor said, “We came with a delegation of 26 of the finest businesses in London, some in sustainability and some in fintech. We’ve come as patrons; we’ve come as partners. The tech capital of Europe is London.

“The tech capital of Africa is Nigeria. When I see the number of unicorns now in Africa, the vast majority of which are based in Nigeria, we think about London that has more than 120 unicorns, and we have come to partner with Nigerian unicorns and businesses to expand their growth opportunities.

“We’re looking forward to creating wealth, great prosperity, creating jobs, and meet more businesses that will inspire the next generation of Nigerians and Londoners to do great things.”

When asked how London intended to position itself as a preferred partner for Africa’s rapidly growing cities, the mayor said London would create the facilities and the enabling environment that would make businesses in Nigeria and Africa to come to London, instead of going to other places, like Paris, New York, Singapore or Hong Kong.

He stressed that over 120 African companies were listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Equally speaking at the panel session, Founding Partner, Future Africa, IyinoluwaAboyeji, said, “The biggest opportunity or partnership that the Londoners really share is the melting pots for incredible talent.” According to him, some of the most incredible talents from across the African continent get their first start in Lagos. He said Nigeria had a fantastic partnership with the Global Talent Programme.

In his opening remarks, Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake, said London remained one of the world’s top financial and innovative hubs, boasting deep capital, and rich legal framework, and a global mind-set.

Alake said, “The partnership between Lagos and London will shape the next chapter of global technology. It’s about inclusive digital finance, not just new bank glamour shorts. It’s about collaboration, it’s about building the rails of the global south and north tech highway, with London and Lagos as anchor points.”