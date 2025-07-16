  • Tuesday, 15th July, 2025

Regional Heavyweights Clash at 2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championships

The battle for regional supremacy begins today, Wednesday, July 16, as West Africa’s table tennis powerhouses converge on the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, for the 2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championships.

This prestigious tournament, serving as a qualifier for the 2025 African Championships set to take place later this year in Kigali, Rwanda, will see Nigeria—the host nation—compete against top teams from across the region in both team and singles events over the next four days.

Historically, Nigeria has dominated the region, but recent years have seen rising challenges from nations like Togo and Côte d’Ivoire. The competition promises to be fierce, especially after Togo’s dramatic 3-2 upset over Nigeria’s star-studded men’s team at the 2024 edition in Lomé.

Nigeria’s men’s squad boasts a strong lineup, including Matthew Kuti, Taiwo Mati, Muiz Adegoke, Abdulbasit Abdulfatai, and Matthew Fabunmi. Togo counters with their experienced, US-based star Kokou Fanny, supported by promising talents Atarou Assou and Kossi Akakpo.

Côte d’Ivoire will be led by Oba Oba Kizito, the maiden regional champion, who returns from his base in Paris with hopes of finally clinching gold after four near misses in previous editions.

In the women’s category, Nigeria is expected to maintain its dominance despite the absence of reigning singles champion Hope Udoaka. Veteran Ajoke Ojomu will captain the team, guiding rising stars Aishat Rabiu and Aziza Sezuo in their quest to retain the title.

The four-day tournament will culminate on Saturday, July 19, with the singles finals, while team champions will be crowned on Thursday, July 17.

