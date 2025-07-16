PWAN Group Achieves 67.3% Plot Allocation in 2 Months, Says Prof. Oyedemi

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Nigeria’s premier real estate network marketing and development firm, PWAN Group, has made significant progress in addressing outstanding plot allocations to clients, with over 63.7% of pending allocations resolved between May and June 2025.

This was disclosed by the Acting Group Managing Director, Professor Julius Oyedemi, during a stakeholder forum held in Lagos. According to him, the recent surge in allocations is a result of deliberate and strategic measures introduced by the new leadership of the company.

“Every affiliate company in PWAN Group is very intentional about prompt and massive plot allocation across all states of Nigeria,” Prof. Oyedemi stated. “Our target is to achieve over 70% allocation by December 2025.”

The announcement comes amid ongoing efforts by the company to reassure clients and rebuild confidence following complaints earlier in the year over delayed allocations. In response, Prof. Oyedemi had earlier appealed for a 24-month window to resolve all outstanding issues.

With the current performance, the PWAN boss expressed optimism that the company is on track to deliver on its commitment. “If we can achieve 80% in the next six months, then 100% completion is guaranteed within the next 12 months,” he said.

He added that plot allocations are actively ongoing across various states and affiliate companies within the PWAN Group. While acknowledging that some affiliates face peculiar challenges, he noted that his office, alongside the group board, is working closely with relevant managing directors to ensure quicker and more effective resolutions.

His words: “We acknowledge that PWAN Prime, PWAN Excell, and PWAN Signature are experiencing distinct challenges. The management is committed to addressing these issues systematically, beginning with PWAN Prime.

From the Office of the Acting Group Managing Director, I have taken the initiative to donate 20 plots of land for each batch of allocations. This measure is aimed at resolving client allocation concerns as swiftly as possible.

Additionally, other Group Executive Directors will also be contributing plots in alignment with internal strategies designed to address the unique allocation challenges within their respective affiliate companies,” Prof Oyedemi explained.

According to the Acting GMD, everybody is on their toes within these challenging times. “Many of our affiliate companies are allocating plots daily, and that’s why it’s important to give this progress report,” Oyedemi noted.

Beyond plot allocations, the Acting GMD revealed that the company is also optimising internal operations to address broader organisational challenges. “Every organisation has challenges, but what matters is having a formula to resolve them,” he said.

He outlined a proactive approach that includes identifying issues, conducting problem analysis, developing and evaluating solutions, aggressive implementation with set timelines, and continuous monitoring.

“This structured process is why we have been able to achieve 63.7% in plot allocations so far,” Oyedemi explained. “By December 2025, we are confident of exceeding 70%, and within 12 months, we expect to eliminate delays entirely.

PWAN Group remains a key player in Nigeria’s real estate sector, with a vast network of affiliate companies and thousands of clients across the country.”