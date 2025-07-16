Police Unravel Alleged Murder of Chinese National, Arrest Two Suspects in Plateau

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Ogun State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, with the support of the Nigeria Police Force Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) has unraveled the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder of a Chinese national, Mr. Chen Wang, in Ogun State, the Nigerian Police Force has revealed.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed that the two prime suspects in the murder case, Yunusa Abdullahi and Peace Keno Danlami, were apprehended in their hideout in Plateau State.

The Chinese national, Mr. Chen Wang, an employee of WH Great Resource Limited, Ogere, Ogun State, was allegedly murdered by the duo on January 12, 2025, after disabling the company’s security system.

Adejobi said: “The incident, which occurred on January 12, 2025, drew immediate attention when the Ogun State Police Command received a distress call regarding the discovery of Wang’s lifeless body within his office premises. Preliminary findings revealed that the deceased had suffered fatal stab wounds to the chest.

“In line with the strategic policing mandate of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police Force Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) was promptly mobilised to provide high-level operational and technological support to the Ogun State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran.

“Investigations uncovered that two factory workers suspected to be in a romantic relationship took advantage of reduced staffing on the day of the incident. While on overtime duty, they allegedly disabled the company’s security system, unlawfully accessed Mr. Wang’s office, and committed the fatal attack. They subsequently stole the keys to his residence, which they later burgled before fleeing the state with stolen cash.”

The Force spokesperson noted that following weeks of technical surveillance and tactical coordination, operatives of the Force headquarters working closely with SCID detectives tracked and apprehended the suspects identified as Yunusa Abdullahi (male, 25, Borno State) and Peace Keno Danlami (female, 20, Taraba State) on July 14, 2025, in Jos, Plateau State, where they had been hiding under false identities.

He stated that the swift deployment of digital forensics, biometric analysis, and human intelligence by the Nigeria Police played a decisive role in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The Inspector General of Police commended the Ogun State Police Command, the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, and all officers involved in the operation for their diligence, professionalism, and relentless pursuit of justice.

He further restated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to safeguarding all residents, citizens, and foreign nationals alike, through proactive policing and precision-led investigations.

The suspects are currently in custody and will be arraigned upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations