Over 3.6m Videos Removed in Nigeria as TikTok Reinforces Commitment to Safety

Emma Okonji





In a demonstration of its ongoing commitment to user safety, TikTok has removed more than 3.6 million videos from the platform in Nigeria between January and March 2025, a 50 per cent increase in removals over the previous quarter, for violating its community guidelines.

The figures were revealed in TikTok’s Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, released recently, underscoring the platform’s priority of creating a safe, respectful and trustworthy digital environment.

With a proactive detection rate of 98.4 per cent, which is content removed before it was reported to TikTok and 92.1 per cent of videos removed within 24 hours, the report reflects TikTok’s continued investment in innovation, advanced technology, and expert moderation teams to improve enforcement systems that detect and remove harmful content before it reaches audiences.

With millions of positive, educational and entertaining videos uploaded on TikTok every day, TikTok is continually strengthening its ability to identify and remove content that goes against its Community Guidelines.

The latest removals report represents a small fraction of the total number of videos posted by the Nigerian community quarterly; highlighting that the platform has more positive and empowering content.

In March 2025, TikTok also removed 129 accounts in West Africa tied to covert operations.

While TikTok LIVE enables creators and viewers to connect, create and build communities together, in real-time, the platform has intensified its LIVE Monetization Guidelines, making it clearer how some content is not eligible for monetisation.

LIVE content enforcement also remained a top priority. In the first quarter of 2025, TikTok banned 42 196 LIVE rooms and interrupted 48 156 streams in Nigeria that were found to violate the platform’s community guidelines.

According to the report, globally, more than 211 million videos were removed in Q1 2025, up from 153 million in the previous quarter, with over 184 million removed through automation.

The platform’s global proactive detection rate reached 99 per cent, demonstrating continued improvements in identifying and removing harmful content quickly and effectively.

Despite these high-volume interventions, harmful content still represents a very small portion of what users post, the report said.

Collaborating with experts, TikTok has also announced Nigeria’s Dr. OlawaleOgunlana (Doctor Wales) as a TikTok Digital Well-being ambassador, part of a diverse group of verified healthcare professionals from the WHO Fides Network.

The Q1 2025 report reflects TikTok’s deepening efforts to safeguard its Nigerian user base, strengthen enforcement systems, and remain transparent about the measures being taken to uphold platform integrity.