Osimhen Transfer Turns Messy as De Laurentiis Gets Death Threat

*Napoli want €40m paid upfront, €35m in 2026, and a 20% sell-on clause

Duro Ikhazuagbe

With Napoli’s setting new conditions of €40million paid upfront, followed by €35 million in instalments by 2026, and a 20% sell-on clause before Victor Osimhen can depart Naples for Istanbul on permanent move, Galatasaray’s quests to have the Nigerian striker is facing new hurdles.

The Turkish Super Lig champions who earlier proposed payment plan was €17.5million each and paid in 2026 and 2027, are now only willing to pay that €40million now and the balance €35 million by 2027. They have also said no to any sell-on agreement.

That however is not the only new condition to be met. Napoli have also said if by Saturday, July 19, 2025 the transfer is not consummated, the deal will be off while they will open talks with Saudi’s Al Hilal who are willing and ready to meet their conditions.

Top Transfer Expert, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed yesterday on X that Galatasaray have rejected both terms advance by Napoli.

This was further collaborated by another Transfer Expert, Matteo Moretto.

“Still no agreement between Galatasaray and Napoli for Victor Osimhen,” he posted on X

“The Turkish club has not accepted the latest changes requested by Napoli.”

However, in another twist to the transfer of the Nigerian from Naples, it was reported yesterday that Edoardo De Laurentiis, the vice-president of Napoli and son of the president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has been subjected to death threats linked to the transfer of Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray.

According to Turkish journalist, Samet Çayir, a series of WhatsApp messages were disclosed, showing communications between a purported Galatasaray supporter and Edoardo De Laurentiis, in which the supporter warned of serious repercussions should Osimhen not be allowed to move.

The supporter allegedly claimed to be affiliated with the ‘Turkish mafia’ and issued threats against the De Laurentiis family, prompting them to lodge a police complaint.

A section of Galatasaray fans has accused Napoli President De Laurentiis of being the main stumbling block that the transfer has yet to be finalised.