Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute Appoints Prof Daramola Deputy Chief Executive

The Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute has appointed Prof Adedeji Daramola as its new Deputy Chief Executive.

In a statement, Prof Elvis Otobo, Media Consultant to Daramola, said that the appointment is in line with the institute’s transformative phase.

In his remark, Daramola said, “Our institute is not merely a centre of learning. It is a dynamic movement designed to empower visionary, ethical, and transformational leaders.

“We are committed to equipping Nigerian and African leaders with the skills necessary to foster peace and drive sustainable economic development.

“Together, we can build a legacy of ethical leadership, forge innovative pathways, and secure a prosperous future for Nigeria and Africa.”

The statement noted that the institute was guided by a distinguished board of trustees (BOT) whose members embodied Africa’s visionary leadership.

It was chaired by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, bringing together eminent figures, including former and current heads of state such as Kgalema Motlanthe, Macky Sall, and Ameenah Gurib-Fakim.

According to the statement, it also includes other renowned diplomats, academics, and industry leaders, such as Dr. Amre Moussa, Amb. Desker, Prof. Benedict Oramah, Funmi Olonisakin, and PLO Lumumba.

Also listed are Prof. Peter Okebukola, Dr. Kofo Obasanjo-Blackshire, Gen. Martin Luther Agwai, and Prof. Samuel Adedeji Daramola, among others.

The statement noted that the esteemed panel would provide strategic oversight and invaluable insights, ensuring that the OOLI’s programmes remained at the cutting edge of leadership development.

Founded by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the OOLI uniquely blends the discipline of military structure with the flexibility of academic rigour, to deliver world-class leadership training, it stated.

According to the statement, its comprehensive curriculum spans public policy, business innovation, diplomacy, sustainable development, and a specialised track in wealth creation.

It added that the OOLI offers flexible learning options, ranging from intensive three-month short courses to nine-month postgraduate diplomas and two-year specialisations at the graduate level.

“The OOLI also offered a uniquely African perspective on transformative leadership, aligning with global benchmarks set by institutions such as the John F. Kennedy School of Government and the Bush Institute,” it stated.

Damola, a seasoned and distinguished administrator with a proven track record, now leads OOLI’s vital mission to reclaim Africa’s narrative of leadership.

He urged stakeholders to engage with the institute’s elaborate academic programmes as well as other collaborative initiatives.