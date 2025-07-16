NSE Confers Fellowship on 261 Engineers, Warns against Unethical Practices

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has conferred its fellowship on 261 distinguished engineers, charging the newly inducted fellows to uphold ethical standards, promote Nigerian content, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Speaking at the ceremony for the new conferees in Abuja, the National President of the society, Margaret Oguntala, said the occasion served as a platform to celebrate professional excellence, character, and commitment to the advancement of engineering in Nigeria.

According to her, the honour comes with a profound obligation to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, noting that their actions and contributions will reflect not only their personal integrity but also the values of the NSE.

Oguntalaemphasised that the fellowship is not just a title, but a trust, noting that the society reserves the right to withdraw the title from any member found guilty of misconduct or practices that tarnish the image of the profession.

She further encouraged the new fellows to be role models to younger engineers and to serve as champions of innovation, integrity, and national development.

“Infrastructure, energy, healthcare, ICT, agriculture these are areas where engineers must lead. Our country is at a defining moment, and the expertise of Nigerian engineers is crucial to solving persistent developmental challenges,” she said.

She highlighted NSE’s collaborations with government agencies and private institutions to support public service delivery in sectors such as agriculture, vocational education, and digital transformation.

Oguntala noted that their elevation was a recognition of their outstanding professional accomplishments and commitment to the advancement of engineering and, by implication, the technological development of Nigeria.

Explaining that Nigeria has continued to face persistent challenges that require innovative, practical and technically sound solutions, Oguntala said the expertise of engineers was indispensable in supporting government initiatives, especially in provision of critical infrastructure in key sectors such as energy, transportation, housing and public works.

“To these ends, the Nigerian Society of Engineers has entered into strong collaborative agreements with key players in both the public and private sectors, with the aim to engender beneficial impacts to the Nigerian citizenry in areas such as agricultural entrepreneurship, vocational education, ICT/digital innovations, to name a few.

“These collaborations stem from our strong conviction that cross-sectoral partnerships are essential to overcoming the complex issues facing our systems today.

“Our members possess a vast pool of technical expertise and deep understanding of the systemic issues that can significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of public service delivery. We urge everyone else to make their contributions in this direction,” she added.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board of Fellows/College of Fellows of the NSE, Maliki Kamila, said a total of 261 engineers who had distinguished themselves in the practice and promotion of engineering were conferred with the fellowship, the highest level any practicing engineer in Nigeria can attain.

“These eminent professionals are commended for having scaled through the procedures for screening and assessment as the process has remained very thorough but fair.

“This is why, even though the membership strength of the Society exceeds 82,000 members, only a small percentage who have consistently demonstrated leadership, commitment, and distinction in their field has been elevated to the fellowship grade,” Kamila stated.

He stated that the NSE was recognising and honouring 261 exceptional engineers whose professional achievements and contributions to the advancement of engineering practice have earned them the esteemed title of Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE).

“This distinction represents the highest level of professional recognition within our Society and the broader engineering community in Nigeria. Each conferee has emerged through a rigorous and transparent selection process, underscoring the NSE’s steadfast commitment to excellence, integrity, and merit,” he stressed.

As newly inducted Fellows, Kamila stressed that their role is to promote engineering education, foster innovation and research, uphold ethical standards, and constructively engage with government and industry on critical engineering and infrastructure matters.