Nduka-Eze Proposes Museum to Immortalise 1967 Asaba Massacre Victims

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





Legal luminary and Isama AjieAhaba, Chief Chuck ChukwuemekaNduka-Eze, has said that a privately sponsored museum would serve as worthy monument to the memory of hundreds of victims of the 1967 massacre of Asaba people during the Nigerian Civil War.

Nduka-Eze, who made the solemn pledge at the weekend, while revalidating his oath of allegiance to the Asagba of Asaba, HRM Prof. Epiphany ChigboguAzinge, the Asagba-in-Council and the Asaba community, also reaffirmed his commitment to progress and overall development of the Asaba traditional domain and people.

The IsamaAjieAhaba appealed to the Asagba for a space within the ongoing permanent palace ground for the building of a museum, which will serve not only as cultural historical monument but to further serve as a memoriam to the victims of infamous 1967 Asaba Massacre during early the early stages of Nigerian Civil War.

He underscored the need to constantly remind Nigeria and the whole world about the injustice of the genocidal killings of over one thousand Asaba indigenes, who were mostly men, by federal troops marching through Asaba, adding that “such occurrence caused by ethnic intolerance should be guided against in Nigeria and all over the world”.

He described AsagbaAzinge as a global legal icon and astute administrator who has become a “highly esteemed and influential traditional ruler every Asaba Indigene would love to identify with for advancement of Asaba, Delta State’s administrative centre.

He said that he felt highly honoured to able to work closely with such a revered monarch with remarkable strength of character, describing the oath of allegiance reaffirmation as “a two-way confidence vote which should by no means be taken for granted”.

The IsamaAjie pointed out that his allegiance to AsagbaAzinge was never in doubt, having known and associated closely with the international scholar and legal icon for decades preceding his ascension to the throne, regularly delivering effectively on assigned responsibilities locally, nationally and internationally.

Nduka-Eze, who made donations to the Asagba permanent palace building project and the palace maintenance fund, appreciated the enormous burden the exalted stool placed of on the shoulders of the AsagbaAzinge, urging all Asaba sons and daughters, especially the Obis and Olinzeles as well as other critical stakeholders, to rally round the Asagba in demonstration of loyalty and allegiance.

Specifically, the IsamaAjie stressed that all hands should be on board in contributing to the Palace Maintenance Fund in order to engender a truly successful reign of AsagbaAzinge to the glory of God and the benefit of the entire population of Asaba community.

In his response, AsagbaAzinge gave Nduka-Eze a pat on the back for the formal restatement of his unqualified solidarity with the Asagba stool, notwithstanding that the Isama-Ajie’s renewal of his oath of allegiance was actually symbolic formality as he had never doubted but always had implicit confidence in the noble loyalty of Chief ChukNduka-Eze, the honourableIsama-Ajie, to him as the 14th Asagba of Asaba.

He said that he was impressed by Nduka-Eze’s unalloyed commitment to the widely acclaimed customs and traditional belief system of Asaba people, adding that the Asagba palace and the people were grateful to God for such an illustrious son and firm believer in Asaba socio-cultural renaissance under the present dispensation.

Specifically, Obi Prof. Azinge noted that his ability to draw a beautiful array of who-is-who for the renewal of allegiance visit spoke volumes about the calibre of personality that Isama-Ajie is, adding the colouraful procession included an unprecedented number of the Obi’s, the highest echelon of titled Asaba men, women and community leaders.

The impressive event would definitely give welcome impetus to national and global projection of the rich cultural heritage of Asaba people as well as their history, especially through diverse media modes.

According to Obi Prof Azinge, Chief Nduka-Eze has a knack for resounding performance as a successful professional and a cultural icon, stressing the Isama-Ajie has often displayed capacity and integrity in tackling even the most tasking assignments placed under his care, and as well delivering same with precision and promptness.

As the Chairman of the kingdom’s Image Branding Committee, Isama-Ajie had exhibited self-sacrificing zeal to advance Asaba on a global excellence resurgence and competitive trajectory, the Asaba king stressed.

Nonetheless, AsagbaAzinge thanked the Isama-Ajie for his generous donation towards the execution of the permanent Asagba Palace building project as well to the Asagba palace maintenance fund.

He said that although the issue of unpaid statutory funds to the palace from the Federal Government (through Oshimili South Local Government Council) was yet unresolved, the Asaba monarch was not starving, while urging other sons of Asaba to emulate Chuck Nduka-Eze as the onerous task ahead required total cooperation and collective efforts to accomplish.

Nonetheless, the Asaba monarch charged the IsamaAjie to extend his characteristic support for the renewed peace drive in his immediate community or traditional quarter, in line with his administration’s policy of advancing peace and justice throughout Asaba Kingdom.

Highpoint of the regal visit of IsamaAjie, Chief Chuck Nduka-Eze, to the palace was the reaffirmation of his oath of allegiance to the 14th Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof. Epiphany ChigboguAzinge.