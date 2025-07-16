National Assembly Writes Akpoti-Uduaghan, Rejects Reinstatement Request

•Insists court-issued advisory not compulsory order

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The National Assembly has formally responded to a legal demand for the reinstatement of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The federal legislature insisted that the July 4 judgement by the Federal High Court in Abuja did not contain a binding order mandating Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall. It said the court only issued an advisory urging the senate to consider her resumption.

The latest letter dated July 14, 2025, and obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday, was signed by Charles Yoila, Director of Litigation and Counselling, for Clerk to the National Assembly.

The letter was addressed to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lead counsel, Michael Jonathan Numa (SAN).

The federal legislature clarified its stance on the court’s judgement in the matter marked FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan v. CNA & 3 Ors.

Part of the letter read, “From our summary of the judgement order, there is no order made on the 4th day of July, 2025 by Hon. Justice B.F.N. Nyako for the Senate, President of the Senate or National Assembly to comply with.

“The declaratory judgement merely advised the defendants to exercise their power to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and allow her to resume representing the people who sent her to represent them.”

According to the legal department of the National Assembly, the court’s position does not constitute an enforceable directive but rather a recommendation that places the decision squarely on the senate’s discretionary powers.

“You may wish to advise your client to await the action of the senate to exercise their power of recall as advised by the court,” the correspondence concluded.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been at the centre of a legal and legislative storm since her suspension from the senate in May.

The suspension, reportedly initiated on grounds of “unparliamentary conduct” and “gross misconduct,” was seen by critics as politically motivated, especially considering her growing popularity and vocal stance against alleged irregularities in federal budget implementation in her senatorial district.

Her legal team, led by Numa, had filed a suit challenging the suspension, and argued that it was unconstitutional, arbitrary, and a violation of her constituents’ rights to representation.

On July 4, Justice Nyako of the Federal High Court delivered a judgement that was widely interpreted in legal circles as favourable to the embattled senator.

While the court stopped short of issuing a mandamus compelling the senate to reinstate Akpoti-Uduaghan, it expressed concern that the continued exclusion of the senator amounted to disenfranchisement of her constituents.

The court urged the senate leadership to reconsider its action in the interest of democratic representation.

But the senate had so far refrained from lifting the suspension, fuelling speculation of internal party politics, power tussle within the red chamber, and wider tensions between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition lawmakers.

The National Assembly’s latest communication is likely to stir further political and public reaction.

Already, civil society organisations and pro-democracy advocates have decried what they describe as “wilful legislative impunity,” warning that prolonged suspension of elected lawmakers undermines Nigeria’s fragile democracy.

A source close to Akpoti-Uduaghan described the National Assembly’s reply as “disappointing but not unexpected”.

The source confirmed that further legal steps, including a possible appeal or contempt proceedings, were being considered.

The senator herself had remained relatively silent since the court’s judgement, releasing only a brief statement on July 5 thanking her supporters and reaffirming her commitment to serve the people of Kogi Central.

She had, however, made repeated attempts through her legal counsel to return to plenary.

The issue now hinges on the senate’s internal leadership decision.

Senate President GodswillAkpabio has not made any official comment on the matter since the judgement, although insiders hint at divisions within the senate on how to proceed.

With increasing pressure from constituents, human rights groups, and a possible escalation in the courts, the National Assembly may be forced to revisit its stance.

However, in the absence of a binding order, any action will likely be framed as a political gesture rather than a legal obligation.

As the impasse continues, one thing remains clear: Akpoti-Uduaghan’s battle is no longer hers alone, it has become a litmus test for legislative accountability, democratic norms, and the rule of law in Nigeria.