Nasarawa’s Perm Secretary Kidnapped

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Permanent Secretary in the Nasarawa State Ministry of Information, Tourism and Culture, Yusuf Musa, has been kidnapped at his residence in Tudun Gwandara in Lafia, the state capital.

It was reported that some AK -47-wielding gunmen trailed the permanent secretary and forcefully took him away when trying to open the gate to his house upon returning from a journey.

According to a source, “One of his neighbours raised an alarm at night when he discovered that his car was parked outside and his gate was opened. When we got there, we searched for him, but he was nowhere to be found, and his gate was open.”

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it has initiated a manhunt to unravel the suspected abduction of the top government official.

The police said that at about 3 a.m. yesterday, a patrol team from B Division, Lafia, discovered a Peugeot pick-up van with all doors left wide open in a suspicious manner. Upon closer examination, officers observed that the gate to the victim’s residence was also thrown open thereby raising security concerns.

Police said that a swift search of the premises of the said permanent secretary indicated that the man was missing with his GMC vehicle, bearing registration number KUJ 88 PA raising more suspicion of an abduction.

In response, the state Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, swiftly ordered the deployment of activated tactical operation by alerting police divisions and units across the state in Akwanga, Andaha, Garaku, and Kadarko, and deploying surveillance to comb the strategic routes in search of the victim.

The police boss restated the commitment of the Police Command to ensuring that the victims rescue unhurt and apprehend the culprits.