MultiChoice Increases BBNaija Grand Prize to N150m

Vanessa Obioha

The tenth season of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija is just 10 days away, and organisers are raising the stakes with a record-breaking grand prize. This season’s winner will walk away with a prize worth N150 million, including cash and additional gifts. This season’s prize is the highest in the show’s history. Last year, winner KellyRae received N100 million.

However, there is a twist. Unlike previous seasons where the winner took home the entire prize, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, General Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice Group, hinted during a press briefing today that the ultimate winner this time may not take it all.

Details about how the prize will be awarded, and whether the winner will claim the full N150 million, remain under wraps, along with the season’s theme. Tejumola teased only that the show is “back to the basics. Expect the familiar and unfamiliar.”

The 10th season marks a remarkable milestone for the media and entertainment company. Busola captured it succinctly.

“Today, we are not just announcing another season; we are celebrating a legacy. From the very first time we reintroduced Big Brother Naija in 2017, we had an inkling that we had something special. What we couldn’t fully imagine then is how deeply the show would resonate not only in Nigeria but across Africa and in the global diaspora, where our stories continue to connect people to home.”

This landmark season will kick off with two opening nights, Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27, with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returning as host. Housemates will spend 71 days in the house, culminating in a grand finale on October 5, 2025.

Guinness Nigeria is the gold sponsor for this season, alongside other sponsors such as Smirnoff, Gordons, HFM, Pepsi, Aquafina, Supakomando, among others.