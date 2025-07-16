Minister Sets Think Home Agenda for Diaspora Nigerians

From Tony Ichekuin Owerri





Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu has challenged Nigerians based abroad to prioritise channeling of skills, resources, and innovative spirit acquired abroad back to their ancestral home thereby fostering a cycle of growth that benefits both present and future generations.

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu, speaking at the 4-day Annual Convention of Mbaise USA (an umbrella body of Mbaise people of Imo State in the USA), described Mbaise people as greatly endowed people who have contributed in diverse areas to the development of Nigeria while making their marks as diasporans in the US.

The Nigerian envoy equally expressed great delight and strong commitment to the Medville Medical City, an international standard medical city proposed to be built in Mbaise, Imo State.

She described the project spear-headed by the Mbaise USA in partnership with a consortium of investors as one that will not only address the healthcare needs of the people of Mbaise and beyond but also remain a catalyst in redefining healthcare development in Nigeria.

Mrs. Odumegwu-Ojukwu who acknowledged the hospitality of the US and Europe nonetheless stressed that now is the time to invest in their home communities.

She urged diaspora Nigerians, especially the Igbo, not to see the US as their permanent homes but to begin to take proactive steps in replicating in their homeland communities the developments they enjoy in their present places of abode.

She maintained the progress observed in diaspora communities should serve as a blueprint for local development, inspiring purposeful investments and initiatives in Nigeria.

“By building bridges between their experiences overseas and opportunities at home, Nigerians can collectively uplift their communities and strengthen the nation’s fabric”, she said

Also speaking at the Convention, the wife of Abia State governor, Lady Priscilla Otti, a daughter of Mbaise, poured encomiums on the National President, EzejiAlozieAguwa, the Chairman of the Board, Dr Charles Iwejuo and their team for the positive visibility the leadership has brought to Mbaise community and people.

She added the quest to elevate the level of infrastructure development in Igbo land remains one of driving forces influencing the blueprint and roadmap of the economic and infrastructural development of the Governor Otti-led administration in Abia State

Lady Priscilla Otti expressed the willingness of the Abia State governor to explore areas of interest and partnership in near future with Mbaise US.

On his part, the National President of Mbaise USA Inc, EzejiAlozieAguwa, highlighted the positive impacts being made by the association are not merely anecdotal but are reflected in a variety of ongoing projects and initiatives.

Through their collective efforts, Mbaise USA has championed annual medical missions, facilitated access to health care insurance, awarded education scholarships, and supported skills acquisition programs.

Beyond these, the organization has extended its reach to vital infrastructure development, including providing World Health Organization-standard water boreholes and spearheading community electrification projects.

Two areas of special interest to Mbaise USA, an incorporated non-for-profit organization, is partnerships towards creating a digital driven economy through the establishment of Technology hubs and the investors- driven Medville Medical City.

The initiator of the Medville Medical City project, Dr. Nancy Akunna, envisioned Medville Medical City as a transformative initiative, aiming to bridge the gap between local limitations and international standards.

By bringing together state-of-the-art medical services, educational opportunities, and an environment conducive to both healing and enterprise, Dr. Akunna hopes to inspire a model for holistic community development.

The founder of Barrister Emma Njoku Foundation, Dr. Emma Njoku, who chaired the 2025 Mbaise USA convention implored the people of Mbaise to prioritize the realization of the Medville Medical City as core investors by committing funds to meet the $3bn project by 2030.

The dream of achieving a Medical City in Mbaise that will remain a referral hospital for those with health challenges but serve as a catalyst in infrastructure development is a mission that must be accomplished with the support of all, a President Emeritus of Mbaise USA, Ochiagha Sunny Echendu concluded.