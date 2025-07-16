Mass Arrests Recorded As Kwara Launches Fresh Security Operations in Ifelodun, Patigi, Edu

More than 20 individuals, including suspected gun runners and their logistics supporters, have been arrested in Ifelodun Local Government Area following a renewed security crackdown on criminal elements in the area, according to an intelligence report on Wednesday.

The crackdown, which involves the deployment of nearly 400 special security operatives, is at the instance of the state government and Office of the National Security Adviser.

It targets Ifelodun, Ekiti, Edu, Patigi and some other border areas where breaches have recently been observed.

“We are to have these local governments on a lockdown. The operation is just getting underway, and we have more than 20 arrests already. The suspects are giving useful information, and many of them were caught with ammunitions and supplies meant for the criminals around Babanla (Ifelodun),” according to the report.

“Out of these suspects, 10 are being moved to Abuja along with the ammunitions in their possession for more grilling. The operation has also led to the unconditional release of many captives in the area following mouthing pressure on the criminals.”

A government source said the operation also involves a strategic partnership with security forces in neighbouring Kogi and Niger States to prevent the criminals from escaping.

“The operation is only starting from Ifelodun. We are also moving to Edu and Patigi, while Eruku axis is on lockdown to ensure that these criminals do not escape to Kogi. Border communities around Niger are also being monitored,” he added.

The latest security operation followed recent assurances by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq that every string is being pulled to smoke out the criminals from different forests where they may be hiding.

The government source urged members of the public to report any suspicious movement of unknown individuals to the security agencies.