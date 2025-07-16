Man City Agree Record £1bn Kit Deal with Puma

Manchester City have extended their kit partnership with Puma for at least another 10 years, with the contract understood to be worth a minimum of £1bn, making it the largest deal in the Premier League.

City initially signed a £65m-a-year deal with the German kit manufacturer in 2019 but the parties have agreed an extension until at least 2035, worth a record £100m a year to the club.

That figure surpasses the £90m dealsigned by rivals Manchester United with Adidas in 2023, while champions Liverpool will also be with the same manufacturer from this season after agreeing a reported£60m a season.

City have enjoyed an unprecedented period of success since 2019, claiming four Premier League titles as well as the Treble two years ago, but finished last season without a major trophy.

The two parties have achieved club record sales globally, according to City.

In their accountsup to 30 June 2024, City announced a Premier League record revenue of £715m, while commercial revenue increased from £341.4m to £344.7m.

City Football Group (CFG) chief executive Ferran Soriano said: “We joined forces with Puma with the ambition to challenge ourselves and go beyond the expectations. We have achieved this and more over the last six seasons.

“Puma have seamlessly integrated into our organisation, and we have enjoyed many historic moments together, engaging fans globally.”

Puma chief executive Arthur Hoeld added: “Puma’s partnership with Manchester City has been a great success both on and off the pitch.

“Trophies, a perfect stage for our performance products and commercial success were exceptional.”