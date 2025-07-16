Makinde: We Won’t Miss Atiku in PDP

Fidelis David in Akure

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Wednesday reacted to the exit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), saying the party will not miss the former vice president.

Governor Makinde stated this after speaking at the colloquium to mark the 10th anniversary of the rulership of Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, the Deji of Akure, at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Governor Makinde highlighted the strategic role traditional institutions play in governance, conflict resolution, and community development.

Specifically, Makinde emphatically said it is better for anybody holding the PDP down to quit.

His words: “Politics is a game of interest. I don’t think that his exit will make any dent on PDP as a party. PDP is an institution. We have freedom of entrance and exit. Anyone who holds PDP down, it is better for such an individual to quit.”

The Governor emphatically dismissed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as an alternative to the PDP, saying ” I don’t see ADC as a threat to PDP. The goal is about the same. If you are not happy about the tempo and pace of governance, you are free to associate and see what can be done. But one thing we must all realize is that players will come and go, governors will come and go, Presidents will come and go but our state and country will remain.”

“Too often, traditional institutions are misunderstood. Some imagine frail old men who have outlived their relevance. Others view them as mere instruments of political endorsement. That mindset must change.

“Traditional institutions are not relics of the past. They are enduring pillars of identity, legitimacy, and communal cohesion. Long before Nigeria’s formal administrative systems took root, traditional rulers dispensed justice, upheld values, coordinated local security, and kept communities united.

“Today, they remain custodians of grassroots trust. And nation-building that ignores them does so at its peril. No wonder politicians continue to seek their blessings and validation.”

Governor Makinde cited the example of Oyo State, where traditional institutions have been integrated into the governance architecture, including the State Security Council, and have helped resolve conflicts and promote peace.

The governor noted that while there are challenges, such as jurisdictional conflicts and political capture, traditional institutions deliver measurable impact, including conflict resolution, community policing, and development ownership.

“Reforming legal frameworks to provide clarity on the roles, rights, and recognition of traditional councils. Strengthening our security architecture to formalise community policing strategies rooted in traditional structures. Elevating cultural diplomacy and tourism, placing our traditional institutions at the heart of heritage, arts, and youth engagement”, the governor stressed.

Makinde called for a recalibration of the relevance of traditional institutions, purposefully integrating them into broader development systems, and strengthening partnerships between traditional and modern institutions.

He emphasized that true nation-building is not about natural resources, but about the strength of institutions, their ability to serve the people justly, and the legacy they leave behind.

In his remark, Vice President, Kashim Shettima, represented by Dr. Tope Fasua, SA to the Vice President on Economic Affairs congratulated the Deji for his impactful leadership on the throne, highlighting the need for stronger, smarter partnerships between the traditional throne and the government.

Also, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa represented by the SSG, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti said Oba Aladetoyinbo’s decade on the throne has attracted numerous achievements to Akure kingdom, noting that strengthening traditional institutions is not simply about cultural preservation — it is strategic governance, which the coastal state under his leadership has continued to imbibe.