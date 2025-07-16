LASUECO_2000 Alumni Donate PA Systems, Inaugurate Scholarship to Boost Learning at LASU

Funmi Ogundare

As part of efforts to enhance learning and celebrate 25 years since graduation, the Lagos State University Economics Alumni Class of 2000 (LASUECO_2000) has donated two complete public address (PA) systems to the Department of Economics and launched a new annual scholarship award.

The equipment donation, officially presented at the Faculty of Social Sciences, was meant to improve lecture delivery and student engagement, particularly in large classrooms where audio clarity is critical.

Receiving the donation, Head of Department, Prof. Fatai Ogunlana, said “the PA systems will significantly enhance the teaching experience and promote better interaction in large lecture halls. We are truly grateful for this impactful contribution.”

He also commended the alumni’s commitment to academic excellence, highlighting the newly announced scholarship award.

In addition to the equipment, LASUECO_2000 introduced a N100,000 annual scholarship to reward the best-performing 300-level Economics student, starting this academic year. This initiative further underscores the group’s commitment to supporting academic excellence and rewarding merit.

The presentation ceremony was attended by senior academic figures including Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Olufemi Lawal; Prof. Kolawole Bashir; Dr. Kehinde Atoyebi; and Dr. Abari. Representing the alumni were Vice-President, Mrs. Winifred Nnoduo and Secretary, Mr. Busayo Ajakaiye, who both spoke passionately about giving back to their alma mater.

“This donation is a collective expression of our gratitude for the strong academic foundation LASU provided us,” Nnoduo stated. “We are committed to supporting current students as they strive for academic and personal excellence.”

Ajakaiye added: “marking 25 years since our graduation is both a celebration and a call to action. Supporting today’s students is an investment in tomorrow’s leaders.”

Other faculty members also applauded the initiative, describing it as a thoughtful and timely intervention to improve the student learning experience.