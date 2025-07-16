Lamido: I’m in PDP But I Support ADC

ChuksOkocha in Abuja





Former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji SuleLamido, has said while his support for the Senator David Mark-led African Democratic Congress (ADC) remained, he insisted that his loyalty to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was unquestionable.

Lamido spoke to a crowd of his loyalists at an empowerment event organised by Senator Mustapha Khabeeb (PDP, Jigawa South West), in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, over the weekend.

The former governor and one of the founding fathers of the PDP, said the coalition of opposition parties was put together to salvage Nigerians from the misrule of the ruling All Progressives Congress in order to rebuild Nigeria.

“Yes, I support the coming together of the opposition under the ADC, but let it be known I will never leave the PDP. I built this house with my sweat and soul. My role now is to offer guidance and ensure Nigeria finds her way back,” he said.

He blasted the APC-led administration at both the state and federal levels for failing the people in every sphere of governance.

“The three PDP federal lawmakers from Jigawa are serving the people. APC lawmakers? They’re serving only themselves. Let the people judge,” he declared.

In a symbolic gesture to signal unity among opposition parties in the state, Lamido introduced KabiruHussaini, the state ADC chairman to the PDP crowd.

Senator Mustapha Khabeeb, the host of the event, echoed Lamido’s sentiments, reminding the audience of the PDP’s legacy of progress, especially during Lamido’s time as governor.

He said: “From 1999 to 2015, and especially under SuleLamido, Jigawa knew what development looked like —roads, schools, hospitals, real change. What do we have now? APC has brought nothing but hunger and hopelessness.”

Khabeeb equally showcased his efforts to continue the PDP legacy through massive empowerment drives.

Meanwhile, the ADC, has accused APC and the federal government of hypocrisy over their sudden display of grief over the death of former President MuhammaduBuhari.

The ADC said the ruling party, which had spent the last two years blaming Buhari for Nigeria’s challenges, was now seeking to portray itself as the chief mourner.

In a statement signed by the ADC Interim National Publicity Secretary, MallamBolajiAbdullahi, the party reaffirmed its declaration of a three-day mourning period across all its chapters and structures, beginning today.

“During this period, the ADC will suspend all political activities and public statements in honour of Buhari’s contributions to the country.

“Regardless of political affiliations, what cannot be denied is that President Buhari served this country with a fierce sense of duty, personal discipline, and conviction,” the statement read.