Keyamo to Atiku: Stop Impersonating Government Functionaries

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, Festus Keyamo has told former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to stop impersonating government functionaries.

He added that using the country’s Coat of Arms in his private or political communications when he stopped being a functionary of the federal government more than 18 years ago was against Section 6 of the constitution.

Keyamo stated this in a post on his verified X handle while reacting to Atiku’s resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He noted that Atiku’s decision to write his Ward Chairman of his decision to resign from the PDP the day the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari was announced showed that his obsession with his perennial Presidential ambition knows no sympathy or empathy.

Keyamo said: “Your Excellency, @atiku, whilst I acknowledge that it is within your constitutional right to change political parties at anytime you may wish, however, releasing your letter of resignation from the PDP during this week of the mourning of our immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, is clearly an attempt to draw the spotlight away from such a solemn occasion and direct it on yourself.

“In fact (as the image below shows) you prepared, typed, signed and delivered that letter the morning after the passing away of the former President was announced.

“With the greatest respect to you, this clearly demonstrates that your obsession with your perennial Presidential ambition knows no sympathy or empathy.”

“And since we are on the issue of your letter, it is both morally and legally wrong to continue to use the Coat of Arms of the federal government in your private or political communications when you stopped being a functionary of the federal government more than 18 years ago.

“Section 6 of the Flag and Coat of Arms Act, Cap. F30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 makes this an offence.

“Morally, it is also reprehensible to use a symbol suggesting that you are acting on behalf of the authority which that symbol represents. It borders on impersonation.”

The minister emphasised that there would be confusion if all former government functionaries continue to use the Coat of Arms of Nigeria in their personal, political or private communications.

According to him, Imagine a situation where all former government functionaries continue to use the Coat of Arms of Nigeria in their personal, political or private communications. There would certainly be confusion everywhere.

He stressed that he has a duty both as a Cabinet member and a member of the Inner Bar to protect the country’s laws and constitution.

Also, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka described Atiku as the weakest link in Nigeria’s partisan democracy.

Morka in a post on his verified X handle the former vice president is obsessed with his presidential ambition.

He noted: “Yet again, @atiku uses his revolving door out of the PDP, for the third time … all in his desperate but ever elusive search for the presidential Golden Fleece … indisputably, the weakest link in Nigeria’s partisan democracy,

“Atiku is driven only by his selfish and obsessive presidential ambition … never willing to put in the work to build his party or remain to solve its internal crises … but claims a birthright entitlement to presidential ticket of his party to the exclusion of all others … congratulations, Nigeria’s incomparable political wanderer …”