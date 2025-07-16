Kano Profiles 718 Political Thugs for Rehabilitation, Says Waiya

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

In a decisive move to address the rising wave of phone snatching, thuggery, and other security threats, the Kano State Government has profiled 718 political thugs for engagement and rehabilitation under its Operation Safe Corridor initiative.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, disclosed this during a one-day stakeholders’ engagement in Kano.

He said the state is fully commitment to tackling insecurity through strategic collaboration with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other stakeholders.

In his presentation titled: ‘Insecurity Around Phone Snatching and Theft: The Role of Civil Society’, Waiya expressed concern over the alarming resurgence of street thuggery and the notorious ‘Yan Daba’ groups in Kano’s urban centres.

He said: “Addressing this issue requires more than enforcement. It demands inclusive engagement and proactive rehabilitation.”

Referring to the Safe Corridor programme, Waiya added: “We don’t just arrest or prosecute, we engage them, understand their motivations, and get them to key into peace building processes.

“Our government recognises the indispensable role of civil society in driving meaningful change, and thus approved sustained engagement with relevant CSOs, particularly those focused on security, youth development, and community empowerment.“

To ensure the programme achieves real impact, Waiya revealed that the Commissioner for Internal Security and the Director-General of Special Services have been tasked with direct oversight. “Their involvement guarantees that this operation produces real results, not just media optics,” he noted.