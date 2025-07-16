Julius Berger Plans to Deliver Warri/Effurun Road Project on Schedule

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has said it is brazing up to deliver the ongoing Warri-Effurun Flyovers and Roads project to the Delta State Government on schedule.

In October 2023, the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori signed the contract agreement with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the construction of three flyover bridges, a cloverleaf interchange, pedestrian bridges, and the expansion of roads in Warri and its environs. The duration for the project was 30 months.

The project details include, the design and construction of a flyover at DSC (Delta Steel Company) roundabout, along Effurun/Patani, (East-West highway) in Uvwie LGA, the design and construction of a flyover bridge at PTI junction along the Effurun/Patani (East-West highway also in Uvwie LGA and the design and construction of a flyover bridge from Enerhen junction, Effurun to Marine Gate, Warri and Warri South LGA.

At that ceremony, he expressed his confidence in Julius Berger’s ability to deliver on schedule, citing their exceptional track record in road construction in Nigeria; adding that the decision to choose Julius Berger was based not only on the company’s reputation but also on their expertise in constructing roads in riverine terrains, as evidenced from their successful projects in other states with similar topography to Warri’s.

Almost two years on last week, Julius Berger aptly underpinned the Governor’s claim with the increased intensity of work on the three flyovers and underpasses, as well as roads being constructed.

With the relocation of the high-tension overhead cables that hitherto criss-crossed the section of PTI junction flyover early in the week, work on that section has restarted in earnest with the launching of beams for the flyover as well as construction of drainages notwithstanding the endless rains, that oftentimes, threaten to stop ongoing efforts on the sites.

Other sections of the project being simultaneously executed are the DSC and PTI junctions. As at early June 2025, while the DSC flyover had 81.60% work done already, that of PTI has been completed 68% and the Enerhen junction was 32.41% work done, due to the delay in relocating the high-tension overhead cables.

According to the Project Manager, Thomas Haug, the minor delay we had in that section was not our fault. However, the extension of the height of the high-tension transmission lines upwards will now allow for unhindered work on the flyover and then the roundabout at that junction; saying, we can’t complete the roundabout now; because we have to build the bridge first. All these will be done this July.

High-tension cables are for transmitting electricity over long distances. Therefore, they are designed always to withstand high voltages. So, they are usually found in overhead transmission lines.

Haug further said, as for the rains, there is nothing we can do to stop it from falling. But our determination and efforts to deliver keeps propelling us to move on; and we are really forging ahead; towards the delivery date.

Across the project sections last week, it was observed that workers were unperturbed by the ceaseless rains in the Warri, all-through from DSC junction to Effurun, causing minimal distraction as all hands were visibly on deck at the sites.

While the construction of diversion roads and pipeline crossing at PTI site was in advanced stage, construction of storm water drainages as well as the road expansion work was in progress at Effurun section. At the Enerhen flyover section, construction of storm water drainages as well as casting of in-situ bridge deck was in progress.

Speaking at the Enerhen flyover area, a Church Security Officer who gave his name as Comrade praised the efforts of Julius Berger saying that, the day our Governor go commission this flyover, Enerhen go answer its real name. Na we be showstoppers for Warri. Julius Berger, una dey try sha.

According to the Project Manager, accolades have repeatedly come from residents of the town, saying, the people know that the project will improve the aesthetics and security of Warri and its environs. So, they can’t wait to begin enjoying the fallouts of the project. And as for their cooperation, we are receiving a large dose of cooperation from members of the different communities. The government too, has been a partner for our progress too.