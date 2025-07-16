InnovatHER STEAM Bootcamp Tackles Tech Industry’s Gender Disparity

In a bid to shatter the glass ceiling in Nigeria’s tech industry, a pioneering initiative is empowering young girls to take the reins and shape the future of innovation. Dubbed a game-changer, the InnovatHER STEAM Bootcamp 2.0 is bridging the gap and unleashing a new generation of female tech leaders. Mary Nnah reports

Though the tech industry in Nigeria is booming, women remain woefully underrepresented. According to recent statistics, women make up only about 25 per cent of the country’s tech workforce.

To address this issue, the Love for Change Women Foundation recently launched the second edition of its InnovatHER STEAM Bootcamp, a programme designed to empower young girls from underserved communities with the skills and confidence needed to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

The bootcamp, which has attracted nearly 200 participants, features interactive sessions, workshops and mentorship opportunities. At the heart of the programme is a simple yet powerful idea: that every girl deserves the opportunity to explore, innovate and lead.

“Every girl deserves the opportunity to explore, innovate, and lead, to break generational barriers,” said Mrs. Modupeola Olukoya, founder and Executive Director of Love for Change Women Foundation.

The InnovatHER STEAM Bootcamp 2.0 aims to expand its reach and build a pipeline of changemakers. With nearly triple the participants, this year’s edition was bigger and better than others.

The programme’s long-term vision is to help close the gender gap in digital literacy and leadership. “I want to raise a generation of bold, creative and tech-savvy girls who can drive innovation not just in Nigeria, but across Africa and globally,” Olukoya said.

The programme’s impact is already being felt. According to Bukola Adeyemi, Project Assistant at the foundation, 90 per cent of the girls who participated in last year’s programme have decided to pursue careers in STEAM. “We want to give them access to the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the tech industry. We bring in ladies, women who are successful already in STEAM. They see these people and they say, okay, if these people can do this, I also can do this,” Adeyemi said.

The bootcamp’s focus on emotional intelligence is also a key component of its approach. Oluwatoyin Banjo, a global catalyst for change and international development leader, facilitated a session on ‘Leadership and Emotional Intelligence’. Banjo emphasised the importance of self-awareness, self-regulation and motivation in leadership.

“Leadership is not just about positional authority; it’s about influence, it’s about impact, and it’s about solving problems. As young girls in tech, it’s essential to understand your purpose, lead with purpose, and be bold in your endeavours. You must lead in that space with a purpose-driven mindset. You must understand that you are on a mission in that world of tech,” Banjo said.

Banjo also highlighted the dire consequences of lacking emotional intelligence, including losing opportunities, becoming too timid, and being easily sidetracked.

He stated that young girls can develop the emotional intelligence skills they need to succeed by “being self-aware about their emotions, understanding why they are feeling certain emotions at certain times, understanding why they are feeling certain ways or certain emotions at any day, maybe any time and any moment,” Banjo explained.

The second key skill is self-regulation. “Understanding their emotions, recognising their emotions, understanding their emotions and managing those emotions,” Banjo said. “Many people always think that when you see a female leader, they will say she’s unable to own her own in the face of pressure. That when she’s hit with pressure, she either breaks down completely, cries or is unable to take in that pressure. But we are changing that narrative.”

Banjo’s message to the girls was clear: “The world of tech already looks very complicated. It looks very complex. What will make them stand out is understanding their purpose for being in that space. So they must lead in that space with a purpose-driven mindset. They must understand that they are on a mission in that world of tech. So they must begin to askà themselves, through technology, what problems can I solve? Through technology innovation, what difference can I make? Through technology innovation, what impact can I make in my community, in the world around me today, even in my school?”

As the tech industry continues to grow and evolve, initiatives like the InnovatHER STEAM Bootcamp 2.0 are crucial in promoting diversity and inclusion. With support from partners and government agencies, the foundation hopes to create a lasting impact and empower young girls to become the next generation of tech leaders.