  • Wednesday, 16th July, 2025

Gunmen Kill 27 Farmers, Burn Houses in Fresh Plateau Attack

Nigeria | 21 seconds ago

SerikiAdinoyiin Jos

Gunmen have attacked Bindi-Jebbu of Tahoss Community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing no fewer than 27 farmers including men and women in the community.

Several others were also injured in the attack and were rushed to hospitals, including Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Plateau Hospital and other health facilities in the state.

National President of Berom Youth Moulders (BYM), Dalyop Solomon, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos, accused Fulani militia group as responsible for the attack.

Solomon said that the gunmen stormed the community on Monday, shooting indiscriminately and setting houses on fire.

He said: “27 persons were killed and many were injured. We have taken the bodies to different hospitals pending the burial arrangement.”

Spokespersons of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and the state police command, Major Samson Zhakom and DSP Alabo Alfred, respectively, have not responded to calls and text messages sent to them at press time.

But the chairman of Riyom LGA, Bature Sati Shuwa also confirmed the incident but could not give the casualty figure.

He said he was on his way to the attacked community.

