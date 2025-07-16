Governor’s Daughter, Prada Uzodimma, Celebrates 15 New Lawyers at Call to Bar Ceremony

Prada Uzodimma, PhD, daughter of the Executive Governor of Imo State, stole the spotlight at the Call to Bar ceremony of the 2023 beneficiaries of the Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant (#PUSG2023), as she proudly celebrated the latest cohort of her scholarship recipients who have now become full-fledged lawyers.

Fifteen scholars from the #PUSG2023 cohort were called to the Nigerian Bar, joining a growing list of over 30 lawyers and more than 50 law school students who have benefitted from the PUSG initiative since it began in 2021. The programme was borne out of Uzodimma’s personal conviction that financial hardship should never be a barrier to becoming a lawyer—and she has consistently put that belief into action.

With every handshake, hug, and smile exchanged at the ceremony, it was evident that this was more than a celebration. It was a defining moment in a purposeful journey. Uzodimma, who sat among proud families and supporters, stood tall—not just as a founder, but as a mentor and visionary behind one of Nigeria’s most impactful educational interventions.

“Today is a victory for access, equity, and grit,” she said. “These new wigs represent resilience, and I’m honoured that PUSG has helped to carry their dreams forward.”

Much like her father, Governor Hope Uzodimma, who is widely known for his public-spirited leadership, Prada Uzodimma has channeled her platform into meaningful impact. Just like her father , she believes in using every opportunity she has to open doors for others.”

PUSG goes far beyond scholarships. Beneficiaries are paired with mentors, supported through the PUSG Fireside Chat Series, and offered internships at Principle Legal Consult to prepare them for the rigor of legal practice. The programme’s success is evident in stories like that of Aluma Chukwuebuka Harmony, a 2022 scholar who now works at the prestigious law firm Banwo & Ighodalo.

Stakeholders across Nigeria’s legal education sector have lauded the initiative. From Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, DG of the Nigerian Law School, to former Attorney General Abubakar Malami, SAN, PUSG has received recognition for its transparency and tangible impact in bridging educational inequality.

As the 15 new lawyers join the legal profession, Uzodimma’s presence at their Call to Bar served as a powerful reminder: when leaders invest in others, legacies are built—not just in office, but in lives changed. The journey of #PUSG2023 is a testament to the fact that giving back is not just a gesture; it’s a responsibility, one Prada Uzodimma continues to carry with the same zeal that defines her family’s name.