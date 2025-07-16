FEC Holds Special Session For Buhari Thursday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) will on Thursday hold a special session for late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The session initially scheduled for Tuesday was postponed by President Bola Tinubu to allow members of the FEC including himself, Vice President Kashim Shettima and some Ministers to attend the burial of Ex-President Buhari on the same day in Daura, Katsina State.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his verified X handle @Onanuga1956 on Thursday evening, said the special session which holds at the Council Chambers at the State House, Abuja from 1pm with President Tinubu leading the session of tributes for the deceased ex-leader.

Onanuga wrote in his X handle: “A special session of the Federal Executive Council in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari will be held on Thursday 17 July from 1pm. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lead the session of tributes for the departed leader”.