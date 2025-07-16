ExxonMobil Nigeria Names New Chairman/Managing Director

Ejiofor Alike

ExxonMobil has announced the appointment of Mr. Jagir Baxi as Chairman and Managing Director, and Lead Country Manager, of its affiliates in Nigeria.

The affiliates include: Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited; and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Offshore East) Limited.

According to a statement issued Tuesday by the company, Baxi, who succeeds Mr. Shane Harris, brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership to his new role, where he will oversee ExxonMobil’s business in Nigeria.

The statement added that Harris transitions to ExxonMobil Headquarters in Houston.

Commenting on his appointment, Baxi said: “I am honoured to lead our exceptional Nigeria team and build on the work that Shane Harris has done over the past two years. My personal commitment is to sustain and grow the strong collaborative relationships we have built with the Nigerian Government, NNPCL, venture partners, various contractors, and the communities in which we operate.”

“Nigeria has significant offshore deepwater growth potential in oil and gas. When combined with the improving investment climate, inherent advantages of already existing deepwater assets at Erha and Usan, and the remarkable talent of this country, I feel very privileged to be a part of the ExxonMobil team that is working hard to deploy our global deepwater capabilities and strengths to support Nigeria in achieving its oil and gas industry aspirations,” Baxi added.

Prior to his appointment, Baxi was Executive Director for Production for all ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria.

He joined ExxonMobil in 1999 and has held a variety of senior leadership positions in deepwater and LNG, in the areas of operations, joint venture management, commercial, engineering and new project start-ups while working in Australia, Angola, Iraq, Qatar, Papua New Guinea and the U.S.A.

Baxi is Australian and holds graduate degrees in Engineering and Science from Monash University (Australia), and a Master of Business Administration (Melbourne Business School, Australia).