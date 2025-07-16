Edo Sports Commission Visits Ailing Coach Kadiri Ikhana

The Edo State Sports Commission Chairman, Hon. Desmond Amadin Enabulele, represented by the Commission’s Executive Director (Edo North), Hon. Frank Ilaboya, has visited the ailing Coach Kadiri Ikhana at the Irrua Specialist Hospital, Irrua.

Ikhana, a member of Nigeria’s 1980 AFCON winning team and first coach to lead any Nigerian club side to win the CAF Champions League in 2003, has been bedridden at the specialist hospital for prostrate related ailment.

According to Ilaboya, “it is good to know that the award winning coach is in high spirit and recuperating fast,” observed the former Edo FA Chairman.

He revealed that Ikhana was grateful to the Edo State Sports Commission boss for the visit and said this gesture will aid his recovery process.

Hon Ilaboya was accompanied by Bendel Insurance Coordinator, Hon Felix Osaro and Faith Ojeaga, member of Edo State FA Board representing Edo Central.

Ikhana, fondly called Kawawa played for Bendel Insurance and led Enyimba FC of Aba to win the 2003 CAF Champions League. He also had stints with several teams in the domestic NPFL before he retired from coaching.