Edo SDGs Secures N1.2bn Grant for Ambrose Alli University

AdibeEmenyonu in Benin City





The Office of the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said it has secured a N1.2 billion education grant from OPay Digital Services for Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.

The grant is part of OPay’s national scholarship initiative – a decade-long Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment aimed at supporting indigent students in 20 tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

It said with the agreement, AAU becomes the newest beneficiary of the initiative that aims to give hope to students from low-income families in Edo State, adding the grant will be shared amongst the 20 lucky tertiary institutions in the country.

Speaking with journalists on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Ms. Sally Suleiman, Special Adviser to Governor Monday Okpebholo on SDGs described the feat as a reflection of the government’s commitment to inclusive education.

“This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4, which is ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“We are honoured that Edo State has now joined this prestigious circle, ensuring that indigent students in Ambrose Alli University will benefit from this impactful program,” she added.

According to her, the official signing of the MoU will feature the presentation of the first batch of scholarship awards to the university.

Suleiman expressed appreciation to OPay, describing the partnership as a “major step forward in dismantling financial barriers to education in the state.”

She also reaffirmed the state’s readiness to collaborate with private sector actors to accelerate the delivery of the UN SDGs. “We thank OPay for their partnership and trust, and we remain focused on bringing development closer to our people through meaningful and measurable action,” she