ECOWAS Addresses Cross-border Trade Hurdles Plaguing Women EntrepreneursOmolabake Fasogbon

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has intensified efforts towards facilitating seamless intra-African trade among women at its just concluded empowerment initiative in Lagos, tagged: ‘Caravan’.

Caravan is described as regional advocacy and empowerment campaign designed to support small-scale women traders operating in West Africa’s informal trade sector.

The programme, which was held across West African countries to culminate in Lagos, spotlighted the role of women in the development of region’s informal trade sector and the urgency to eliminate barriers to their operations through reforms.

In Lagos, the event attracted over 300 stakeholders from across ECOWAS member states who charted strategies to navigate women’s trade challenges, via panel discussions, strategy toolkits, and interactive engagements.

Speaking also, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Social Affairs and Gender, Professor Fatou Sow Sarr, reiterated the importance of the initiative at driving women’s visibility, voice, and value.

“It’s about shifting narratives and shaping policies that support women where it matters most on the ground,” he said.

On her part, Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, envisaged a boost to food security and employment profile on the continent as an outcome of the initiative. Noting women’s indispensability in critical sectors of the economy, she described the programme as apt and a response to the empowerment need of women comprising 70 percent of informal cross-border traders.

According to her, “These women are more than traders; they are economic builders who continue to operate under conditions marked by uncertainty and frequent harassment. This initiative is a significant step forward seeking to expand awareness of trade regulations, legal frameworks, and ECOWAS community protocols that govern cross-border commerce.”

On enhancing cross-border trade efficiency, the Director-General ,Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Chinyere Almona, charged regional authorities on investments in capacity building, through community-based training, digital border procedures, and mobile platforms that will also simplify clearance procedure.

In her remark, the National President of the Federation of Business Women Entrepreneurs (FEBWE), Princess Omotola Omole, commended ECOWAS for its steadfast support of women.

“ECOWAS has consistently stood with women, ready to support, connect, and empower every woman who dares to dream big and trade to uplift her community,” she said.